PM says vote buying is out of the question in Western parliaments





SOHAWA / ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling education vital for national development on Friday, said that preparing large numbers of competent and talented young people with moral strength was the need of the hour.

Speaking to Al Qadir University, he emphasized an education system that has acted as a means of personal development and a source of positive change in society.

The Prime Minister, two years ago, laid the foundation stone of the university in the name of the great saint of the subcontinent Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, with the aim of making the institution a cradle of science and spirituality.

Imran Khan said knowledge was the main element that distinguished between humans and animal species, and stressed the importance of literacy to meet the needs of the contemporary world and the hereafter. He emphasized academic research at the university with the aim of benefiting humanity and said it is time to prepare young people to adopt the best learning practices of international standards to acquire knowledge .

He said he wanted to transform the system of Al Qadir University similar to that of Egyptian Al Azhar University, a prestigious institution in the world. He wanted the introduction of scholarships for hardworking and bright students of Al Qadir University to help them study and contribute to the development of the country. In addition to drawing inspiration from the West in technological development, he said, several aspects of their culture, such as truth and honesty, were worth replicating. He mentioned that the corrupt practice of vote-buying, as seen recently in Pakistani polls, was out of the question for Western leaders and parliaments. Previously, the Prime Minister had planted a sapling on the premises of Al Qadir University.

Gas tariff for the coming months

In addition, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday ordered to maintain the gas tariff for the next few months in order to relieve consumers.

Presiding over a review meeting on the prices of flour, sugar and other essential commodities, the prime minister called for stepping up efforts to facilitate the common man, especially from the lower class.

Federal ministers including Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Mohammad Hammad Azhar, Syed Fakhr-e-Imam, Omar Ayub and Asad Umar; Special assistants Nadeem Babar, Dr Waqar Masood and Tabish Gohar, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen, federal secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed issues relating to the price stability of essential commodities, in particular flour, and measures to reduce the prices of sugar, gas and gasoline. The Prime Minister was informed about the prices of petroleum products on the international market.

Oil PM’s special assistant Nadeem Babar mentioned that gas prices were increased on July 1, 2019, and now the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has again recommended an increase of six. at seven percent of its rate. The prime minister ordered his economic team to keep flour prices stable until the government introduced the targeted subsidy program.

He said a comprehensive program was under consideration to provide direct subsidies on flour to the poor. The grant was intended to provide financial assistance to the weaker sections.

He insisted on the timely importation of wheat by public and private means in accordance with government decisions taking into account future needs. The Prime Minister was informed of the proposed measures to lower the price of sugar. The meeting was informed that as part of Ramazan’s relief program, Rs 7 billion had been approved for the supply of commodities at subsidized rates.

From page 1

said, there were several aspects of their culture such as truth and honesty that deserved to be reproduced. He mentioned that the corrupt practice of vote-buying, as seen recently in Pakistani polls, was out of the question for Western leaders and parliaments. Previously, the Prime Minister had planted a sapling on the premises of Al Qadir University.

Gas tariff for the coming months

In addition, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday ordered to maintain the gas tariff for the next few months in order to relieve consumers. Presiding over a review meeting on the prices of flour, sugar and other essential commodities, the prime minister called for stepping up efforts to facilitate the common man, especially from the lower class. Federal ministers including Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Mohammad Hammad Azhar, Syed Fakhr-e-Imam, Omar Ayub and Asad Umar; Special assistants Nadeem Babar, Dr Waqar Masood and Tabish Gohar, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen, federal secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting. The meeting discussed issues relating to the price stability of essential commodities, in particular flour, and measures to reduce the prices of sugar, gas and gasoline. The Prime Minister was informed about the prices of petroleum products on the international market. Oil PM’s special assistant Nadeem Babar mentioned that gas prices were increased on July 1, 2019, and now the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has again recommended an increase of six. at seven percent of its rate. The prime minister ordered his economic team to keep flour prices stable until the government introduced the targeted subsidy program. He said a comprehensive program was under consideration to provide direct subsidies on flour to the poor. The grant was intended to provide financial assistance to the weaker sections. He insisted on the timely importation of wheat by public and private means in accordance with government decisions taking into account future needs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos