Prime Minister feeds trade unionists’ hopes and nationalist fears during visit to Northern Ireland | Political news





Sinn Fein does not trust the Prime Minister and you might be forgiven for asking why Democratic Unionists still do. He claimed she was otherwise ‘engaged’, but Stormont’s Deputy Premier Michelle o’neill did not see the point of “a photo call” with Boris Johnson. Why would she do it while he was visiting a vaccination center in First Minister Arlene fosterown constituency? It wasn’t a coincidence. Picture:

Deputy Prime Minister Michelle O’Neill during a visit to the Ulster Hospital vaccination center

This bullet in the arm for unionist relations had obvious side effects, fueling nationalist fears that he North Ireland Brexi agreement. Mrs O’Neill accused him of a The Protocol’s “reckless and partisan approach”, negotiated to ensure that there would be no hard border on this island. She said the prime minister had not facilitated a “long-standing request” for a meeting with her and her party leader. “I don’t intend to meet him today,” she added. Picture:

Boris Johnson waves to troops on visit to Joint Helicopter Command Aldergrove flight station

In stark contrast, the afterArlene Foster patiently waits to welcome Boris Johnson to Enniskillen with a nudge. She heard him before she saw him. “Arlene, how are you? he scolded from the hearth, “Nice to see you again.” It was hard to believe it was the same as Boris Johnson his party accused of “betraying Northern Ireland” with a border in the Irish Sea. He could not have chosen a more symbolic place for this visit. If anyone understands the danger of Brexit and the Protocol reopening old wounds, Enniskillen knows it. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



PM ‘building consent’ for the NI protocol

The IRA bombing of the town’s war memorial on Remembrance Sunday in 1987 left 12 people dead. Ms Foster, who met the Prime Minister for 30 minutes, described him as being in ‘listen mode’. Rightly or wrongly, this implies that the agreement he made with the I. And that is exactly why Sinn Fein, the Irish government and the EU have lost any confidence they had in Boris Johnson. The question is to know why the Democratic Unionists always place their hopes on the man who imposed the maritime border which they despise?

