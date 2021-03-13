



After Donald Trump, one of the people who most deserves to be blamed for the way the past four years have been rocked is Jared Kushner. The president’s son-in-law had absolutely no business working in the White House and yet had his hand in virtually everything that touched American life, from shutting down the government and allowing permission to lay off thousands of federal workers in a failed attempt to get Nancy Pelosi to fund the wall to prevent medical professionals from participating in the government’s response to the pandemic and trying to scare off the virus with her MBA. Unsurprisingly, very few people want to hear from Kushner again. Unfortunately for such people, Kushner and his toilet-racking wife have a reputation to be laundered, which is why the Boy Prince of New Jersey is apparently writing a memoir about his days in Washington that’s sure to be. in equal parts extremely boring and entirely fictitious.

Reuters reports that Kushners’ book will focus on his experiences in the White House, including his role in negotiating normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab states, while also dealing with trade deals, prison reform, US relations with China, the investigation into Russia, the impeachment of Trump, the border crisis, the events surrounding the death in custody of George Floyd and, of course, the US response to the coronavirus. According to a source, Kushner is not looking to settle scores, but rather to provide historical context and help readers understand what it was like to work in the Trump White House.

In other words, the chances are high to extremely high that Kushner and / or his ghostwriter will start by telling readers something as if no administration in history has more cards stacked against them, then explain that none Another administration in history has done more for the Americans than ours Kushner is unlikely to address, among others:

His early involvement in the coronavirus response, which involved consulting with the father of Karlie Klosss, who took advice from a Facebook group, saying COVID-19 was not a health reality, insisting last April on the fact that the United States was at the start of its comeback with zero infectious disease or public health experiment that advocated a herd immunity strategy to fight the virus, which could require the deaths of 2 million people in the United States . voted for Trump said in a meeting that New Yorkers were going to suffer and that’s their problem The fact that the White House publicly said in October that it was no longer trying to control the pandemic that Trump left its functions with a count of more than 400,000 people

Elsewhere, readers can no doubt expect Kushner to exaggerate the importance of his work in the Middle East, which established formal relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, but did not elsewhere. failed to reach comprehensive peace agreements, as the three countries have already concluded significant peace agreements. informal ties and have not been at war, according to the Guardian. There’s also the minor issue of agreements that hardly mention the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which might have something to do with Kushner calling the Palestinian leadership hysterical and stupid.

Overall, it’s unclear who would want to read this book or why, although to be honest the fact that it would address the events surrounding the death in custody of George Floyd promises to be hilarious. unintentional given Trumps’ breed record. . (In September, several months after Floyd’s death, the president said that police officers shooting unarmed individuals are like golfers missing shots on the fairway.) A few weeks before the election, Kushner insisted on Fox News that his abject racist stepfather had done tons of positive things for black people, who had only themselves to blame for not being successful.

On a final note, it’s not clear if Kushner will address Toiletgate, but it would be nice.

