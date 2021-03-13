The American flag loses its meaning in the hands of the Trumpsters, in the face of racism and inequality





When the postman slipped the book of stamps forever through the bullet-proof glass opening, I was caught off guard. They were stamps of the American flag.

I would have preferred the Black Heritage stamps, those bearing the image of legendary playwright August Wilsons, or the remaining Kwanzaa stamps, except for the American flag. But it was too late.

The stamp board was in my hands and I was stuck with them. I left wondering: when did I start to hate a symbol meant to represent freedom and justice for all?

I didn’t back down in horror when Colin Kaepernick, a former quarterback and NFL activist, took one knee during the national anthem chant to protest police brutality. And the iconic images of Olympic medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos with their fists raised and black gloves while playing the national anthem to protest racism in America in 1968 did not spark resentment towards a symbol believed to inspire the pride of their country. .

I grew up reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with my hand over my heart, believing it to be a sacred ritual, much like reciting Now I Fall Asleep When I was a Child and The Lords Prayer When I was older. In the 1960s, I was a spectator of chaos.

I was a member of the generation who completed their assimilation by being the first in my family to graduate from high school. Afterwards, I went to work in a downtown office building rather than a white woman’s kitchen, beneficiary of the activism of civil rights leaders who had endured indignities that I had never experienced.

When white feminists burned bras and white anti-war activists burned flags, I struggled to rise above the position assigned to me by my skin color. I proudly raised my voice to sing Lift Every Voice and Sing during the wave of programs celebrating Black History Month, knowing that America the Beautiful is always the centerpiece of presidential inaugurations and patriotic celebrations.

When did the flag become a symbol of pain and hatred for me?

After all, terrible things have happened under our flag – lynchings and riots, assassinations and injustices, and the flag has remained a symbol of patriotism for many.

When did that change? Was it when former President Donald Trump came to power and started using it as a prop to bolster his image as a patriot?

The loathing may have started there. The infamous storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 tipped the scales.

It is one thing to see a crowd of white people waving a Confederate flag. I don’t like it, but I understand.

But I cannot easily erase the image of whites carrying out an organized assault on the nation’s capital under the banner of the American flag.

I was recently driving in a neighborhood in the far southwest and noticed a huge Trump flag next to the American flag hanging from the balcony of a building. While the people inside this residence could very well be good neighbors, the flags conjured up images of angry racists, not patriots.

After the events of January 6, I find it even more difficult to see the American flag as the symbol of a nation under God.

My feelings are not new.

In 1966, after civil rights leader James Meredith was shot dead in Mississippi, Sidney Street took his own flag from New York Street and set it on fire. He told passersby, if they can do that to James Meredith, we don’t need a flag, according to The First Amendment Encyclopedia.

Throughout history, the American flag has been desecrated in several ways.

He was burned, trampled, damaged and mutilated. Yet his honor has survived.

But as long as racism and inequality are boldly allowed to exist, the American flag is in real danger.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos