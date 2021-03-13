New York prosecutor leading Trump probe to not seek re-election





Manhattan NEW YORK (AP) District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., a senior prosecutor overseeing a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump, said on Friday he would not seek re-election, opting against a primary fight with progressive candidates who say he is a relic and not a reformer.

Vance made the announcement in a memo to staff, ending months of speculation about his future and almost certainly guaranteeing that it will be a brand new DA who sees the Trump case. His mandate expires at the end of the year.

Vance, a Democrat, counted Harvey Weinsteins’ rape conviction a year ago among his major accomplishments, but faced stiff criticism over other high-profile cases, including dropping rape charges against the French financier Dominique Strauss-Kahn in 2011 and the refusal to prosecute Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.. on fraud allegations in 2012.

I never imagined myself as a district attorney for decades like my predecessors. I never thought of this as my last job, even though it was the best job and the greatest honor I have ever had. I said twelve years ago that change is fundamentally good and necessary for any institution, said Vance, 66, in a written statement.

His decision not to seek re-election was widely anticipated, but he was slow to make it official while the U.S. Supreme Court assessed whether his office could obtain Trump’s tax records. The court ruled in Vances’ favor last month.

Some Democrats campaigning to replace Vance want to cut office budgets, cut staff, and avoid prosecution for a wider range of low-level offenses. Eight candidates are on the ballot for the June holiday primary, an election likely to decide Vances’ successor because Manhattan is so strongly Democrat.

As DA, Vance ended most marijuana possession and tourniquet jumping prosecutions, reducing cases handled by his office by almost 60%, to about 42,000 in 2019. He adopted diversion programs for first-time offenders and created a unit to address wrongful convictions.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump taxes was a cornerstone for Vances’ tenure as district attorney, ending an 18-month struggle with Trump’s attorneys and bolstering a grand jury inquiry that drew l attention from around the world.

Vances’ investigation is to examine whether Trump or his companies lied about the value of assets to obtain favorable loan terms and tax benefits, as well as discreet payments to women on Trump’s behalf.

Vance will lead that investigation until the end of this year along with his general counsel, Carey Dunne, who made appeal arguments on behalf of the office. He recently hired former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to help him with the investigation.

The Trump case will likely be an early test for the next district attorney. And in the short term, according to legal observers, Vances’ announcement could hasten the departure of prosecutors who have been loyal to him and who will not want to work for his successor.

The candidates avoided speaking directly about the Trump case, saying they did not want to prejudge an ongoing investigation.

What is really important is that if there is a case or if it is just an investigation, it is far enough that it is left in the hands of someone who knows what they are doing. , who is knowledgeable, experienced, judgmental and not thinking politically, said Daniel R. Alonso, former Vances deputy chief prosecutor and now a partner at Buckley LLP.

Vances’ successor will be just the fourth district attorney elected in Manhattan in the past 80 years. Frank Hogan served for 31 years. Robert Morgenthau, under whom Vance served as deputy prosecutor, served for 34 years, up to 90 years.

It is one of the most prominent pursuit stations in the world, dramatized on Law and Order and Blue Bloods televisions. The district attorney oversees a staff of 500 lawyers and has a budget of around $ 125 million.

A separate confiscation fund funded by the Wall Street settlements and worth over $ 800 million is used for grants to criminal justice and community organizations and for major initiatives, such as testing kits. late rape.

Vance, whose father was Secretary of State to President Jimmy Carters, has presented himself as an opponent of the death penalty and has positioned himself as a criminal justice innovator, interested in national and global efforts to prevent cyber attacks, gun violence and theft of works of art and antiques.

After promising to re-examine the disappearance of 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979, a 2012 advice led to a new suspect and ultimately a conviction.

Weinsteins ‘conviction in a landmark #MeToo case last year reinforced Vances’ delayed legacy, giving him a decisive victory in a career clouded by worries he repeatedly granted to powerful people.

They notably avoided an effort to lay charges against Weinstein in 2015 and reaching a deal in 2016 so that well-connected gynecologist Robert Hadden could avoid jail for allegedly sexually assaulted patients. Vances’ office reopened the Hadden case amid a public outcry last year, and the doctor was charged with federal charges.

