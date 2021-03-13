Pakistani Senate erupts into heckling after Chinese ‘spy cameras’ discovered at polling stations





In another embarrassment for Prime Minister Imran Khan, a massive ruckus erupted in the upper house of Pakistan’s parliament on Friday morning after opposition party leaders found so many spy cameras assixed in voting booths hours before the Senate does not begin to vote for the post of president.

In time, Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Dr Musadik Masood Malik reportedly landed on the ‘Chinese’ secret cameras placed just above the voting booths, sparking yet another controversy in the already controversial election. of the President of the Senate.

Taking to Twitter, the two shared photographic evidence of the incident which shows how cleverly pinhole cameras were installed inside the booth as well as tiny ones hidden inside the screws of the doors. The shocking discovery, the house erupted in an uproar with the voting process underway. disturbed. The session was then adjourned until 3 p.m. The secret ballot was to take place today to elect the president and vice-president of the Senate.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Senator Khokhar accused Pakistani intelligence agencies of installing cameras to bolster support for candidates backed by Imran Khan. He also hinted at the connection between the incident and the presence Government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) – Sadiq Sanjarani, supported presidential candidate, hours before the vote, saying: “Credible sources in Senate staff revealed that Sadiq Sanjarani left the Senate building at 5.30am in the afternoon. morning!”

Outgoing Pakistani Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjarani faces a bitter struggle against newly elected opposition Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani, who was appointed to face him by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 parties.

According to sources, authorities have ordered an investigation into the incident and removed spy cameras from the Pakistani Senate.

Notably, this incident comes just days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan succeeded in restoring the legitimacy of his government by winning the vote of confidence in parliament, garnering 178 votes amid mounting pressure from the opposition.

(With contributions from the agency)

