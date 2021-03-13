Politics
PM Modi asked for clarification on corruption scandal
The Centre’s inaction so far in a corruption scandal despite an admission by a Swedish bus builder of “fault” in India has highlighted the alleged closeness between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an Indian company.
Congress officially said on Friday that the prime minister is expected to clarify his ties to Siddhi Vinayak Logistics Ltd, a key Indian customer and ally of Swedish bus and truck maker Scania, which is owned by the Volkswagen team.
Earlier this week, Swedish news channel SVT and two other media reported after an investigation that Scania had paid bribes to win bus contracts in India in seven states between 2013 and 2016.
A Scania spokesperson revealed that an investigation the company opened in 2017 revealed serious shortcomings on the part of employees, including senior management. “This misconduct included allegations of bribery, bribery through business partners and false statements,” the spokesperson told Reuters.
Some media reports have suggested a possible link with the Union’s surface transport minister, Nitin Gadkari. The minister’s office denied the charge, but the Center did not order any investigation despite Scania admitting what it called “misconduct”.
So far, the name of Gujarat-based Siddhi Vinayak Logistics, which placed a large bus order with Scania in 2013, has not been mentioned in connection with the corruption scandal. But Siddhi Vinayak Logistics has been surveyed by the CBI in connection with bank loans.
“The prime minister should be frank about his ties to Siddhi Vinayak Logistics,” Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said on Friday.
“SVVL (Siddhi Vinayak Logistics Ltd) is run by Surat-based businessman Rup Chand Baid. This company provided the customized luxury buses for Modi’s seven-star campaign in 2014, ”Khera said at a press conference.
“SVLL announced a partnership with Scania in 2014. This has been an important year for SVLL – it has seen Narendra Modi become Prime Minister and the value of the company has increased with an annual turnover of Rs 1,500 crore, ie annual growth of 80%. “
Khera said that when the Bank of Maharashtra asked SVLL to repay its loan in 2014, Baid wrote to the deputy general manager of the bank’s Deccan Gymkhana branch in Pune, saying, “The undersigned was busy preparing very vehicles. specialized for the 3D campaign by Hon. Shri Narendrabhai Modi and his team. It took about two months (February and March). During this period, I was unable to attend professional work. “
Neither the Center nor the promoters of Siddhi Vinayak Logistics had responded to the allegations made by Congress until Friday evening. This journal will publish their versions when they are published.
Khera said: “In a February 2015 report, it was pointed out that SVLL was the Bank of Maharashtra’s biggest defaulter. Despite being a defaulter, the fact that the company had friends in the highest echelons of power meant that loan accounts were also not labeled as NPAs and were not classified as voluntary defaulters.
“Once again, in a letter dated September 16, 2014, Baid showed his closeness to the Prime Minister by forwarding him a copy of a letter his company had received from Modi congratulating his company on respecting ‘Drivers Day’ . The company’s website also contained a photograph of Baid and Modi, which was removed because the company received a notice of liquidation on November 19, 2018. “
Khera said SVLL started a “Chalak se malak” program in 2012 where it sold used trucks to drivers. The Bank of Maharashtra has provided loans for this program. The bank had direct exposure of Rs 259 crore to SVLL in addition to indirect exposure in the form of “finance of small road transport operators” of Rs 645 crore.
Anticipating the BJP’s position that the loan was sanctioned in 2012 before Modi became prime minister, Khera said, “An internal Bank of Maharashtra investigation made this observation, ‘The huge exposure taken by zonal authorities (Ahmedabad and Surat branches) were without the express consent of the head office, violating its own credit policy regarding the group exposure set out in the credit policy approved by the board. In fact, the financing (s) were carried out without taking into account the basic principles of the loan, by flouting the directives of the RBI and the credit policy of the bank ”. Additionally, in 2012 SVLL was not a defaulter and there was no scam. “
Khera said the key player in disbursing these loans was a managing director of the Bank of Maharashtra. He said the bank official was suspended for some time before being reinstated due to his links to the RSS. The official is now retired.
