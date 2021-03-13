Boris Johnson to end ‘disgusting’ LGBT conversion therapy





Boris Johnson announced he would end repulsive conversion therapy, apologizing to three LGBT advisers who resigned for lack of progress. The catalyst for the resignations was a debate in parliament this week on gay conversion therapy, which drew attention to the inability of governments to take action. Mr Johnson said last year he wanted to ban the controversial “therapy”, but campaigners said little action had been taken to do so. However, Prime Minister and Equality Minister Liz Truss announced on Friday that a ban on the practice was imminent. Conversion therapy attempts to change or suppress a person’s sexuality or gender identity. Mr Johnson said he would end the “heinous” practice of conversion therapy and added that he regretted that three of the government’s LGBT advisers had resigned with damning criticism. During a visit to Queen’s University in Belfast, he said: ‘I think this practice is disgusting and I think it is heinous, and I am sorry these advisers are gone, but have faith that we will deal with this issue. “It is technically complex to manage, but we are determined to take further steps to eliminate it.” Speaking to reporters on a trip to Scotland, Ms Truss used more precise language to emphasize that a ban was imminent, and said the government was “committed to LGBT equality”. She added, “We will soon come up with plans to ban conversion therapy, which is a heinous practice. When asked if she would ban the practice, she said, “We are committed to it and will be presenting plans to do so shortly.” The announcement follows controversy after three of the government’s equality advisers resigned for lack of action. Jayne Ozanne, James Morton and Ellen Murray have all resigned their positions on the government’s LGBT advisory committee amid criticism that the government was creating a hostile environment for LGBT + people. Ms Ozanne, a prominent gay evangelical Christian, also accused equality ministers Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch of being ignorant of key issues in their memory. Responding to the announcement, Ms Ozanne said: I am truly delighted to hear that Liz Truss has now unequivocally stated that she will ‘ban’ conversion therapy. This is indeed good news. However, the devil remains in the details. We’ll have to wait and see if she will protect everyone from evil. In particular, we’ll be looking to see if she prioritizes protecting vulnerable LGBTQIA victims, who often believe they’re “ doing the right thing ” by agreeing to go through conversion therapy, rather than appeasing them. religious pressure groups who want to continue this practice.







