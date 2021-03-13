Quad encounter: China says exclusive blocks shouldn’t ‘target third parties’

Exchanges and cooperation among nations should contribute to mutual understanding and trust among nations, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.



China said on Friday, in a statement hours before the first summit of leaders of the Quad framework – India, the United States, Japan and Australia – that cooperation between nations should not target or harm the interests of a third party and that countries should not seek exclusive blocs.

“Exchanges and cooperation among nations should contribute to mutual understanding and trust among nations, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in response to a question about the virtual Quad summit,” rather than target a third party or harm the interests of a third party.

“We hope that the countries concerned will respect the principles of openness, inclusion and win-win results, refrain from seeking exclusive blocs and do things that are conducive to regional peace and stability,” he said he declared.

The first Quad leaders’ meeting is closely watched in China and covered by state media, which broadly portrayed it as a US-led effort to contain China. At the same time, Chinese experts have sought to downplay the importance of the meeting.

Speaking to the national television channel China Global Television Network, former People’s Liberation Army senior colonel Zhou Bo, a frequent commentator on strategic affairs, said, “China shouldn’t take this too much. seriously.

“I can give you my comment on the Quad in one sentence, he told the channel. None of the four countries would want to sacrifice their own interests. [with regard to China] for the interests of the other three countries, he said, referring to their different relations with China, especially on trade.

“If the four of you ask, are you against China or is it an anti-China club, they say no,” he said. My conclusion is that the Quad is definitely established because of China, although they won’t say it’s against China. But if you think of this club as a military alliance, India would deny it totally. [The Quad] is still developing and taking shape, but it is difficult for them to decide which direction it will go, whether military or economic.

On the meeting between senior US and Chinese diplomats to be held in Alaska on March 18 – Yang Jiechi, Politburo member and director of the Central Committee’s Foreign Affairs Committee, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan – Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao called the meeting a high-level strategic dialogue. This contrasted with Mr. Blinkens’ comments that the meeting would not be the start of a strategic dialogue and any subsequent engagement with China would only depend on tangible results.

China has said it wants a reset with the new Biden administration, but has blamed the past four years for strained ties at Washington’s gate. The Biden administration, in statements so far, has suggested it could continue at least some of the policies of previous administrations towards China, including on trade. In a speech on March 3, Blinken described relations with China as the greatest geopolitical test.

Mr. Zhao said that “China’s position on Sino-US relations is clear.” We call on the United States to view Sino-US relations objectively and rationally, reject the Cold War and zero-sum game mentality, respect China’s sovereignty. , security and development interests, and stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, he said. “He should follow the spirit of the phone call between the Chinese and US presidents, focus on cooperation, deal with differences and bring the Sino-US relationship back to the right path of healthy and steady development,” a- he added, referring to February 11. call between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.