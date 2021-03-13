South Sulawesi Provincial Government Suggests President Joko Widodo to Inaugurate AP Pettarani Toll Road





President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will soon pay a working visit to South Sulawesi. (Photo: by courtesy)

President Joko Widodo will soon pay a working visit to South Sulawesi (Sulsel) province

SuaraSulsel.id – Visit plans President Joko Widodo South Sulawesi Province (South Sulawesi) was positively received. Provincial Government of South Sulawesi suggested that the President could also inaugurate one of the ready-made toll roads. Report of Terkini.id South Sulawesi Province Regional Secretary (Sekda) Abdul Hayat Gani proposed that President Joko Widodo could inaugurate the use of the Pettarani toll road during his working visit to South Sulawesi. In addition, the inauguration of the flyby had been delayed previously. This was conveyed by the Regional Secretary of the Province of South Sulawesi, Abdul Hayat, in a joint meeting with the Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, the Regent of Gowa, the Regent of Tana Toraja, Karoops Polda Sulsel, virtually at the Baruga lounge. from the South Sulawesi Governor’s Office, Friday (12/03/2021). The meeting is a preparation for the president’s working visit Jokowi in Makassar City, Gowa Regency and Tana Toraja. Read also:

Jokowi: red and white vaccines and Nusantara must follow scientific procedures and “Time is limited, only 12 hours. But if possible, on the sidelines of this working visit, we can inaugurate the Pettarani toll road. Perhaps the simple signing of the registration is enough”, Abdul Hayat said. He said the proposal was not without reason. The toll road has long been completed, and in the lower part of the AP Pettarani road, traffic jams have occurred due to high mobility. If the elevated toll road is operated, it will certainly resolve the congestion that has occurred so far. “We hope it can be scheduled, without taking a lot of time,” he said. Abdul Hayat added that the arrival of President Jokowi must be well organized. Of course, always follow the health protocols, where at each point there are only 50 people. Read also:

Indonesian government fully supports innovations in vaccine development “We will coordinate with the provincial and municipal health units so that they are well prepared,” he added.







