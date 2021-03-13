“ India specially offers you wellness tourism ”: PM Modi at the Global Ayurveda Festival





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on the world to travel to India for “ wellness tourism ” at a time when the world is reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing the virtual conference on the Fourth World Ayurvedic Festival, the Prime Minister said that the strongest pillars of wellness tourism are Ayurveda and traditional medicines. “India specially offers you wellness tourism, at the heart of wellness tourism is the principle of treating disease for the well-being. When I speak of wellness tourism, its most important pillars strengths are Ayurveda and traditional medicine. During his remarks, he urged people to imagine doing yoga by the river gushing in the mountains of Uttarakhand or doing detox in Kerala. “If the deadlines and deadlines in your life are stressing you out, now is the time to tap into the timeless culture of India. Whenever you want to heal your body or retreat from your mind, come to India,” he said. -he declares. Read also | Quadrupled vaccine initiative ‘historic partnership’ of 4 countries, tweets PM Modi PM Modi added that the increase in popularity of Ayurveda due to the coronavirus pandemic offers great opportunities to integrate Ayurveda into evidence-based medical science. The prime minister also proposed a world summit on Ayurveda. Congratulating the 25 countries that participated in the conference, Prime Minister Modi said it was a great sign and shows the growing interest in Ayurveda and traditional medicines. Meaning the connection between Ayurveda and nature, he said that Indian culture is closely related with Ayurveda which is associated with nature and environment. He said Ayurveda not only heals existing ailments but also protects the overall health of the body. “Ayurveda is closely linked to the respect Indian culture gives to nature and the environment. It could rightly be described as a holistic human science, from plants to plates,” said the Prime Minister. Assuring the full support of the Center for Ayurveda, the Prime Minister also referred to the measures taken by the government to promote Ayurveda and the use of traditional medicines. He cited the national Ayush mission to promote the medical system through cost-effective services. The mission also aims to apply quality control measures on Ayurveda, siddha, homeopathy and unani medicines and to ensure sustainable availability of raw materials. He also urged academics to further research on Ayurveda and traditional forms of medicine and the vibrant startup community to focus on this arena. PM Modi also welcomed the decision of the World Health Organization (WHO) to build a global center for traditional medicines in India. Emphasizing the link between Ayurveda and turmeric, ginger and other spices, the demands of which have increased during the pandemic, the prime minister called for raising public awareness of millet, as the WHO announced two years ago. 2023 days like the year of millets.

