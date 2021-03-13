Opinion | Donald Trump wants credit for the vaccine. As if.





Oh, how we remember. We remember the half a million Americans who died; we remember the mass-market events, mega-rallies and White House rallies organized by the then president; we remember his contempt for his own health experts and his mockery of masks. We remember the White House press briefing when Trump said the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions recommendation to wear a mask was voluntary. I don’t think I’m going to do it.

And we remember that Trump himself contracted the coronavirus and was rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as the country discussed whether Vice President Mike Pence should start repeating the presidential oath. We also remember the many errors and endless disinformation emanating from the White House as infection and death rates steadily increased unabated. And, not least, we recall Trump’s ruminations on the possible healing benefits of bleach injections.

Apparently, the former president feels he is not getting enough credit or attention for the vaccines that are currently entering 2 million U.S. weapons per day under President Biden. With Twitter and Facebook now beyond his reach, Trump has no audience to satisfy his insatiable appetite for praise and applause. Thank Trump has been trending this week on Twitter, however suggesting his supporters have taken up the cause. On Fox News, Sean Hannity said Biden should call Trump and thank him.

Therefore, while it is now resolved that Donald J. Trump has created an exemplary public-private partnership, powered by a $ 14 billion federal investment under Operation Warp Speed, to create vaccines and treatments in one Record time. For that he deserves praise and, if you wish, praise and applause.

It is simply a shame that many of his constituents do not plan to take advantage of the vaccines and have refused throughout the pandemic to wear a mask or take other precautionary measures. These aren’t necessarily the same people who launched an attack on the Capitol in January, but a Venn diagram would likely reveal some overlap. Unsurprisingly, Trump has said or done little to enlighten them on the need to follow the agenda.

When all of the other living former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter recently joined an Ad Council campaign urging skeptics to get vaccinated, Trump was notably missing. Even though he and Melania Trump were both vaccinated in January in the White House, no photos resembling me have been shown that could have encouraged others to do the same. A PBS NewsHour / NPR / Marist poll released Thursday found that 41 percent of Republicans and 49 percent of GOP men said they would not get the shot. In comparison, about 87% of Democrats polled said they would or have already received the vaccine. Only 11% of Democrats said they wouldn’t get the hang of it.

Some people do not like any type of injection or, in this case, consider the vaccine to be more rushed than miraculous. Others would apparently rather risk contracting the virus than helping Biden achieve his lofty goals. In his first nationwide speech since inauguration day Thursday night, Biden announced he would order states to make every adult eligible for vaccination by May 1. He predicted that July 4, 2021 would be a day to come together and celebrate not only the independence of nations but also its independence from the deadly virus.

Bidens’ footnote of warning that variations or other circumstances could spoil the game was essential. But that didn’t dampen his general tone of hope mixed with empathy for those who suffer or lose at Covid. If his dignity, humility and sincerity were a balm for the soul, they were also just plain boring for the die-hards devoted to Trumpism at all costs.

Alas, there doesn’t seem to be an antidote for snake oil.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos