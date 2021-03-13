During five years as an insider, Darmawan Prasodjo, through his book, opens the questions of politics of Jokowi





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA – Five years as an “ insider ” as Deputy I of the Presidential Chief of Staff, Darmawan Prasodjo, also witnessed the formulation and decision-making of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during his term as President of the Republic of Indonesia for the first period of 2014-2019. This testimony was poured into a book called “ Jokowi Realizing Indonesia’s Dream ” which was published in March 2021. The book, published by Gramedia Pustaka Utama, was revealed by the senior vice president of PT PLN, supplementing a number of development books during the Jokowi era. However, unlike a book on Jokowi which is dominated by a biography, he admits that the book he wrote delves deeper into the birth of a policy made by Jokowi. “This book is not a biography of Jokowi. Nor is it a rigid technocratic book on development policy. I tried to delve deeper into important policies during President Jokowi’s first term, why and how politics came into being, ”Darmawan Prasodjo said in a written broadcast Friday (12/03/2021). Also read: Reasons for past working hours, Etjih Sukaesih’s body was rejected by Kalisari TPU director He added that so far various important and strategic policies formulated through government instruments have lost their underlying spirit. The reason is that it prioritizes the planning, budgeting and management processes on the bureaucratic side. “We often come across important policies taken by Mr. Jokowi that appear and become a public debate, namely the question of numbers, charts and other technical matters,” said Darmo. Therefore, he continued, Darmawan Prasodjo tried to explore these different policies by looking far back. From identifying the character of Jokowi who shapes thoughts and attitudes about life to the point of view where he becomes a national leader.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos