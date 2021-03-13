Chinese National People’s Congress backs resumption of IVS electronic visas





Posted: Mar 12, 2021, 8:29 a.m. Last updated on: March 12, 2021, 10:46 a.m. The Chinese National People’s Congress has expressed support for the resumption of electronic visa applications for the Individual Visiting Program (IVS). Much of Macau’s near-term economic recovery hinges on restarting the travel program. Members of the National People’s Congress of China applaud the arrival of President Xi Jinping last week in the Great Hall. The legislature has backed a motion to resume IVS electronic visa applications, which is good news for Macau. (Picture: Reuters) The multi-billion dollar Macau casino complexes are responsible for China’s Special Administrative Region (SAR) having one of the highest per capita income in the world. But these casinos need visitors, and without IVS electronic visas travel remains rare. IVS allows mainlanders to venture in and out of Macau and Hong Kong on an individual basis. China suspended the program in early 2020 to prevent cross-border travel in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. The IVS program has since been restarted, but slowly and in stages. Applications for electronic visas – or e-visas – remain pending. Currently, mainlanders interested in traveling to Macau must apply on paper. The process can take weeks to receive the IVS permit. This week, the National People’s Congress (NPC) voiced its support for resuming IVS electronic visas as soon as possible. The AFN, with nearly 3,000 delegates, is the legislative unit of the Chinese government. It meets every spring for one to two weeks to vote on key issues raised by the ruling Chinese Communist Party. The 2021 session only lasted seven days. But meanwhile, the NPC has expressed support for China to quickly restore processing of IVS electronic visas. China’s Ministry of Health will work with President Xi Jinping’s administration to determine when it is safe to re-authorize IVS electronic visas. IVS required for returning visitors The AFN’s position on e-visas was shared by the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which met with the legislature earlier this week. Game analysts say that before the restart of electronic visas, there will be no significant increase in travel to Macau. The main increase in the number of visitors will come when IVS visa processing reverts to electronic visa ”. said game analysts Bernstein Vitaly Umansky, Kelsey Zhu and Louis Li. “We are unlikely to see any significant easing of bottlenecks in the near term. “Group travel from China will also have to resume to promote recovery,” concludes Bernstein’s note. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) is estimated to be on a good track in early March. Bernstein’s GGR Weekly Report from March 1-7 predicts that Macau’s six licensed commercial casino operators have earned $ 225 million. While this is 70% lower than in the first week of March 2019, which was, of course, before the pandemic, it is 19% higher than the first seven days of March 2020. Relaxation of travel restrictions Macao has taken small steps in allowing mainlanders to travel to the SAR. People arriving from the mainland, Hong Kong or Taiwan who provide a recent negative COVID-19 test no longer need to quarantine on entry. The region’s government has also lifted the requirement for casinos to obtain proof from players that they have tested negative in the past week. China’s announcement of a “health certificate for international travelers” was also welcomed by officials in Macau. Chinese people can apply for a health passport on the WeChat app and upload their corresponding test and vaccination certificates.

