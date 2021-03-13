Prophet Trump Jeremiah Johnson ends ministry saying we must humble ourselves





Johnson said during the series, which he described as a money loser, that apologizing was not enough.

I think it’s a huge mistake to take the next four years to argue and debate and cause division and become more proud to talk about how we think the election was taken from Donald Trump. I actually believe we have to take the next four years and humble ourselves, he said.

We need to recognize that God is preparing something much bigger in the prophetic and charismatic movement which I believe goes beyond what many recognize. We have to stop, we have to take a break, and we have to come back to a place where we can begin to have a dialogue on these issues rather than being so triggered.

A recent New York Times report noted that Johnson had built an audience on social media as one of the first evangelicals to take Trumps’ candidacy seriously in 2015.

In a YouTube video, he said he heard from thousands of people after the first episode of I Was Wrong, and 90% of those comments were negative.

He admitted on Facebook on Monday that he expected the end of Jeremiah Johnson’s ministries to result in huge financial losses and the removal of influence that has been well established over the past decade.

We fully understand how much of a shock this will be to many on many levels. However, we are choosing to drastically obey Jesus rather than any other voice this season, he said.

Johnson said on Facebook that he plans to remove all social media accounts associated with Jeremiah Johnson ministries over the next week.

But he’s not the last to expect to hear from Johnson. Its new website features plans for a ministry called Altar Global.

Instead of offering what Johnson called a prophetic commentary on current events, the Global Altar will help prepare the Bride of Christ for the return of our glorious consort King Jesus, according to the website.

This includes an intensive one-year program called the Altar School of Ministry, based in Concord, NC, where Johnson and others will train students on the way of life of an end-time messenger and the return of the Lord. It also includes local and national conferences, monthly Zoom calls with supporters, books and other resources.

This is not a name or brand change, but rather a complete change in the identity and direction of our ministry, Johnson wrote on Facebook.

He added: I am not discouraged and I am not withdrawing from my call. Rather the opposite. I feel that God is propelling me, my family and our ministry team further in His purpose for us. In response to God’s gracious correction, refinement, and empowerment, I choose to refocus my gaze on Jesus and the eternal realities of his kingdom like never before.

