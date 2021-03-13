‘Stray’ is a documentary that follows dogs in the streets of Istanbul | Movie





Although the Stray stars are dogs, it is captioned. As filmmaker Elizabeth Lo follows several dogs in the streets of Istanbul, they wander through snatches of conversation. Dogs pay attention to people passing by, but they are much more interested in bones and bits of food on the ground than in the words of random strangers. The film focuses on three dogs, who have names that seem to be given to them by people on the street: Zeytin, Nazar, and a puppy named Kartal. While Zeytin has facial expressions that seem easy to anthropomorphize, the movie isn’t particularly sentimental. Dogs roam the streets, barely avoiding cars and trains, and examining all kinds of trash while searching for food. Sometimes Lo uses close profile views of the dogs, and often she follows them at the tail, a little too close behind. Although the dogs are oblivious, the translations suggest that the film has a consciousness that is not primarily about the canines of Turkey. The film offers an eerie view of Istanbul, in large measure dictated by stray dogs, although the film Los is not constructed so haphazardly. Turkey bans the killing or euthanasia of dogs. It is a reversal of a policy of extermination of stray animals that was ultimately reversed due to popular outrage. At the start of the film, an onscreen message states that Turkey has banned the killing of stray dogs due to protests against the practice. It is not noted in the film, but the government allowed the poisoning of stray dogs to control the population, which was seen as cruel, dangerous and unsightly. Following the reversal in the early 2000s, the Turkish government captures, digs up and treats stray dogs to prevent the spread of the disease. In the film, many dogs sport the eartags that show they have been treated. The filmmakers outfitted their stars with GPS devices so they could find and track them for six months in 2018 and 2019. With the onset of warmer weather comes more outdoor screenings and special film events. Here are several upcoming film events. While there are occasional views of Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia and its minarets in the distance, many scenes are filmed in more grainy areas and along the waterfront. A few night scenes are in the picture. popular commercial strips, lined with cafes and lighted storefronts. There was a 2017 documentary called Kedi about turkey cats, but this movie feels like a very similar recent film from Russia. Inspired by Laika, the dog that Russian scientists sent into space, Space Dogs followed stray dogs through the streets of Moscow and used images from Soviet space programs using dogs. The 2014 Hungarian drama White God also featured packs of dogs, and one of its main characters is an abandoned dog. It is on a construction site in a dilapidated area that the concept of the films is focused. The dogs follow a group of squatting youngsters. A man calls them glue sniffers, and he revealed that they were Syrian immigrants or refugees. They also survive on the streets. While there are some long, fascinating sequences following dogs, the conversation snippets are revealing. A funny but sad snippet shows a man lecturing a woman about the intentions of someone who followed her on Instagram. But at another point, a dog follows a political rally and the crowd protests against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government. As she films from a dog’s perspective, Lo seems to focus on humanity on the streets. Stray opens Friday March 12 at Zeitgeist Theater and Lounge. SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM For 40 years, Gambit has reported on the city we love, connected you to New Orleans, and covered the issues that matter to New Orleans for free. We need YOUR help to keep doing this.

