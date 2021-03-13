Lakeland woman posted video inside the Capitol during riots, documents say





A Lakeland woman arrested for her role in the Jan.6 Capitol riots has repeatedly posted on social media saying that President Donald Trump called his supporters in Washington, DC and shared videos of herself to the inside the Capitol building that were reported to the FBI, his arrest affidavit. shows.

Corinne Lee Montoni, 31, of Lakeland, has been charged with falsifying or destroying records and documents, entering a restricted-access building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, Federal Court records show . She appeared Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Tampa, where she was released on $ 25,000 bail.

His first appearance in federal court in Washington will be on March 15.

A crowd opposing Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory stormed the Capitol on January 6 as members of Congress gathered to certify the results. At least five people, including a Capitol police officer, have died as a result of the violence, and two other police officers committed suicide afterwards.

The criminal complaint against Montoni was opened on Friday, showing FBI agents were made aware of Montonis’ alleged involvement after several people reported his social media posts or private messages in the months leading up to the passage of supporters. from Trump on Capitol Hill, during the riots and in the hours and days that followed.

In the month before the rally on the National Mall that led to the riots, Montoni told several people she was planning to visit Washington, DC, according to the FBI.

On December 16, Montoni posted on Instagram, Trump is our boss. It’s not over yet. January 6th is the day to watch and if that doesn’t work out we will be back in Washington on the 20th to let the world know that we REJECT progressive liberalism.

On the same day, Montoni posted on Speak Up, Upcoming Insurrection Act … undo the fraudulent 2020 elections, stop these traitors, and restore order and faith in our Justice Department. GitMo is ready [sic].

On December 28, Montoni wrote on Speak: If Pence betrays us, we riot.

Officers were also able to find a video showing Montoni among a crowd of people inside the Capitol building on January 6.

In social media videos obtained by FBI agents, Montoni can be heard saying: OK, they’ve violated the Capitol. Pence refused to hear the objections and now we have surrounded the Capitol building. It’s crazy.

Then saying later, we were at the Capitol because it’s our home, we paid for it, and they’re trying to steal it from us. Let’s go!

On January 6, Montoni posted to Parler, the insurrection arrives. Stay on the line. Stay alert.

FBI agents wrote in the arrest warrant, Montoni told her family on January 7 that she took a flight from Tampa to Washington, DC and an acquaintance close to the suspect said Montoni told them that it had stormed the United States Capitol.

More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes, including at least 20 from Florida.

Among the most notable local suspects are a Sanford firefighter, a Proud Boys organizer and a Marion County man who had previously been convicted of attempted murder.

This week, several Florida organizers with a group called the Oath Keepers were arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

Adrienne Cutway and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

