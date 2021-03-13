SC to hear Prime Minister’s appeal against ECP statement on 18th – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will begin on Thursday hearing a petition presented on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) statement that Akbar S. Babar, a founding member but dissident, was still a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) decision.

On December 4, 2019, the High Court in Islamabad confirmed the ECP’s statement.

Challenging the IHC order, PTI chairman Imran Khan in his petition, filed through attorney Umaimah Khan, said the high court had investigated and argued that the IHC decision came without defining the scope and power of the ECP.

Led by Judge Mushir Alam, a bench of two Supreme Court judges also including Judge Yahya Afridi will address the issue next week.

Petition claims Akbar S. Babar is no longer a member of the PTI

The PCE, the petition alleged, had acted as a court of law or tribunal and had gone beyond prayer, instead expanding its jurisdiction over factual controversy, in violation of established law. Thus, by assuming jurisdiction, the ECP has made a declaration of violation of the law and, therefore, is liable to be overturned being illegal, null ab initio and coram non judice, argued the petition.

The petition also asked whether the ECP could treat any information received by it under Ordinance 6 (3) and (4) of the Political Parties Ordinance 2002 (PPO) as a form of adversarial complaint.

Mr Khan argued that the IHC had disregarded the law established by the SC in the Hanif Abbasi case of 2017 that third-party information regarding the accounts of a political party could not be processed only on condition that the verifiable information emanates from a credible and reliable source.

According to the petition, the IHC failed to recognize that the procedure under Order 6 of the PPO was not a dispute resolution between two parties, but in fact an inquisitorial procedure. The petition claimed that the IHC had ignored the question regarding the jurisdiction of the ECPs and whether it had exceeded in exercising its jurisdiction and membership of Mr. Babar, who is the plaintiff in the foreign funding case against the ruling party.

When Mr. Babars’ membership had been definitively canceled in accordance with the law and he himself had shown antagonism in his clear declaration of separation from the party, could the PCE still do that, too? sitting as an inquisitorial body to determine the question of funding? of a political party, says Mr. Babar as a prominent member of the PTI, asks the petition.

Was it not the duty of the IHC to determine the scope, power and jurisdiction of the first ECPs so that the commission could not exercise powers beyond its jurisdiction by violating fundamental rights, the petition.

He claimed that Mr. Babar had been a member of the PTI since 1996, but in 2011 he renounced his party membership and later the then PTI General Secretary by a letter of September 26, 2011 expelled him. party.

The petition argued that only one IHC bench, while going beyond prayer, rejected the challenge. The order was challenged in an IHC division bench, but the intra-judicial appeal was also decided on December 12, 2019 and, according to the petition, did not cover the issue and the factual law has it. rather hastily decided. .

The petition claimed that the ECP acted in excess of power without statutory jurisdiction and that the commission’s order of March 12, 2018 was contrary to previous decisions of the Supreme Court.

He also alleged that the CEP, by assuming the jurisdiction of a court, which was not established by law, had acted in violation of article 175 of the Constitution.

Posted in Dawn on March 13, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos