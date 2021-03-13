Nobody cares about Donald Trump anymore





A few weeks ago, progressive New York Magazine writer Jonathan Chait made the ridiculous argument that Gina Carano was the victim of a new type of McCarthyism, which is absurdly false. Meanwhile, during Joe Biden’s prime-time speech last night, Chait suggested things wouldn’t get back to ‘normal’ until Donald Trump returned to Twitter, and we missed out. somehow the raging former president tweets his reactions.

Admit it, you wanna see Trump ragetweet through this

– Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 12, 2021

Soledad gave the only answer needed.

*sigh*

– Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) March 12, 2021

You know what? Nobody misses it. No one. And yet political publications – which saw a 20% drop in overall readership last month from Trump’s last term – still attempt to increase pageviews based on his name, but the reality is that nobody cares. Fox News has moved on to Seussghazi and the press conference door and face of Tucker Carlson’s Scooby Doo, while the ex-president – banned from Twitter – sends out “statements” that no one really pays attention to.

More telling is this graph from Social Flow, which shows how often articles about Donald Trump on the internet are clicked. As you can see, numbers since the Capitol uprising have fallen faster than COVID infection rates, dropping from 100 on January 6 to … 21 this week.

As Social Flow itself notes, Trump’s “influence” stemmed from both his Tweets and the media coverage of his Tweets. Trump no longer has Twitter, so the media can no longer cover his Tweets. That leaves nothing for the right-wing media to counter all the good news from the Biden administration, which – as Seth Meyers explains – is exactly why Fox News resorted to bullshit culture wars that sane people ignore because Pepe Le Pew should have been canceled decades ago!

← Morning Briefing: Tucker Carlson, Jon Stewart and all the vaccines we need | Sharing Netflix Passwords Might Soon Be A Thing Of The Past →

Dustin is the founder and co-owner of Pajiba. You can email him here, follow him on Twitter, or listen to his weekly TV podcast, Podjiba.

Header Image Source: NBC

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos