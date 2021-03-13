Sanjrani victory: polarization can become intense





Islamabad – The neck-and-neck elections for the top two Senate places on Friday apparently ended in bad taste. Bad taste because the 11-party opposition alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rejected the election and decided to challenge the seven votes rejected by the president. The consensual PDM candidate for the leading Senate seat, Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani, claimed that the president illegally rejected seven out of eight votes. The candidates of the PTI-led power alliance, Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi, were elected president and vice-president respectively of the Senate.

According to the election results, Sadiq Sanjrani got 48 votes out of the 98 total votes, while his rival and opposition party candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani got 42 votes. Eight votes were rejected.

In addition, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, candidate for the post of vice-president of the Senate, obtained 54 votes while the candidate of the opposition parties Abdul Ghafoor Haideri collected 44 votes.

Politically, the PDM leadership got angry after a presidential referral was sent to the Supreme Court for its opinion on holding an election for 48 vacant upper house seats by public ballot earlier this month. Along with this, the government also engaged the opposition to bring in a consensual bill to hold the Senate elections by public ballot, but the decision was rejected by the opposition.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court has also issued its ruling on the presidential referral upholding the Constitution that elections can only be held by secret ballot, and for any changes the government must amend the Constitution.

While the ruling alliance expected major gains, the elections between Gillani and Sheikh transformed the set of Senate elections to be the hottest and most marked.

The election of March 12 for the first two places in the Senate took a new turn with a new controversy. How this affects the country’s future politics will largely depend on how the government handles the opposition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was very adamant not to grant the NRO to the opposition over their alleged corruption and plundering of national wealth while in power.

If the same trend continues, the political polarization in the country is more likely to become more intense and toxic rather than changing a national consensus on important issues. Now, with the victory in the Senate elections, the ruling alliance has gained ground to introduce reforms that it could not do so far due to the numerical minority in the upper house.

Therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan would like to push his ongoing reform agenda more vigorously after gaining more political freedom in parliament.

With a major Senate win, Prime Minister Imran Khan has loosened his hands and is more stable to legislate freely, regardless of threats from the opposition or the scale of his long march slated for later this month .

