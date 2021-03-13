Politics
Boris Johnson says he has not seen letter from loyalists withdrawing support for Good Friday deal
BORIS Johnson has not seen a letter sent by a loyalist coordinating group withdrawing support for the Good Friday deal.
Correspondence from the Council of Loyalist Communities (LCC) was reportedly sent to No 10 over a week ago, with a copy also sent to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
The letter from the umbrella group, which claims to represent the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando, called for the replacement of the Irish Sea border.
It was signed by the president of the LLC, David Campbell, former president of the Unionist party of Ulster.
Asked by The Irish News yesterday if he plans to respond to the letter, Mr Johnson confessed he had yet to see it.
“I have not personally seen the letters, but I am sure that those concerned will have received them and will respond to them,” he said.
Asked about the groups’ decision to withdraw support for the 1998 peace deal, Mr Johnson said he hoped they did not follow through.
“I really hope it doesn’t and our goal is to uphold the Good Friday agreement and restore the symmetry on which this agreement is based,” he said.
He said he understood the concerns of the loyalists.
“As far as members of the loyalist community or people who feel weakened by protocol, well that’s exactly the problem I intend to address as I want to keep the interests of both communities in balance. and making sure we take care of everyone in Northern Ireland, ”he said.
Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken said it was “perhaps not without surprise” that the Tory leader had not seen the LCC letter.
“That until recently – and this is waiting to be seen – he peddled the line that there was no Irish maritime border, he has, so far, shown a flagrant lack of interest in anything which concerns Northern Ireland, “said the Member for South Antrim. .
“As the Prime Minister establishes his stall as a trade unionist, that should now mean he should at least look in his bin every now and then.”
Mr Johnson said he was not aware of any contingency plan in place in case UK courts find the protocol illegal.
There are said to be at least three separate legal challenges against the Irish Sea border, the most high-profile of which is led by former UKIP MEP Ben Habib, Baroness Kate Hoey and TUV leader Jim Allister, with the support of the two main unionist parties.
The Prime Minister questioned whether the judgments in these cases could trump an international treaty, but acknowledged that the legal question needed to be deepened.
“Can a tribunal annul an international treaty, and I’m not sure it can,” he said.
He expressed hope that the issues could be resolved without legal challenge.
“Before we get to other people’s lawsuits against the protocol, what we want is to work with our friends in Dublin, in Brussels, to make sure we get this thing sorted out, because at the moment I have feel like it’s not working as expected, ”he said.
“He’s there to protect the EU single market, but also the UK single market and the Good Friday deal, and all we’re looking for is balance and common sense.
“There are more immediate ways to deal with problems with protocol and more practical and sensible ways than going through the courts.”
Mr Johnson reiterated his warning that he would decide to suspend elements of the protocol – invoking Article 16 of the agreements – if it proves impossible to resolve the current problems.
