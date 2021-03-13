Politics
African countries are helping China go green. This can have a downside for Africans.
Achieving ecological civilization will not be easy. China is responsible for 28% of global carbon emissions. How will Beijing pursue this goal and at what cost?
Nuclear power plants, of course, require uranium. Uranium mining is associated with negative effects on the health of local communities and mine workers, as well as environmental costs. Who will pay them?
Where will the uranium for Chinese nuclear power plants come from?
China ranks among the top 10 countries with the largest uranium reserves. Yet most of the uranium fueling its nuclear boom does not come from its national mines, but from abroad. Over the past decade, Chinese state-owned companies have invested heavily in foreign uranium mines. Today, China’s overseas operations are estimated to be three times the size of its national reserves.
My research of Namibia’s population, 2.5 million reveals that this country in southwestern Africa accounts for the vast majority of Chinese state investment in uranium mining. Uranium mining in Namibia dates to 1976, when the South African apartheid regime was sourcing uranium Rio Tintos Rssing mine in what was then known as South West Africa. Today, Chinese investment is the only game in town. All active uranium mines in Namibia, including Rssing, are predominantly Chinese owned.
Is China simply relocating a dirty industry to an African country?
At first, it may seem like it is. China General Nuclear Power (CGN), a Chinese state-owned company, bought Namibia Mine husab in 2012. The $ 5.2 billion project is expected to become the second largest uranium mine in the world.
Husab is located in a water-poor desert with a minority rural population. It is an open pit mine, which means that radioactive dust can spread to neighboring communities. It is also relatively inefficient in geological terms. Namibia has the worlds lower grade and actively mined uranium deposits. Much more Namibian ore has to be mined to produce the same amount of concentrated yellowcake uranium powder as the more efficient mines, including several in China.
Still, the Namibian government has welcomed Chinese investments in Husab and other mines. The Chinese government owns 90% of Husab, with the remaining 10% owned by Namibian state-owned mining company Epangelo. Although there are debt-related concerns regarding the loan used to finance Epangelos’ share, this ownership arrangement benefits the Namibian government. The mine is expected to generate around $ 200 million in government revenue per year, or about 5% of Namibia’s total government revenue in 2018.
The Namibian government argues that Husabs’ revenues will catalyze development, including in communities near uranium mines. My search suggests that Namibians, especially those from minority groups, are more skeptical.
Since 2014, I have spoken with over 100 Namibians about uranium mining in interviews and focus groups. These Namibians included government officials, residents of rural and urban communities, and members of the minority and majority groups.
Minority Namibians living near mines often saw them not as an opportunity for development, but rather as the death knell of their communities. Local residents depend on small-scale agriculture and animal husbandry as two livelihoods threatened by the intensive water demand from uranium mining. Recent droughts have aggravated problems. Local residents have also experienced negative health effects associated with radiation and chemical exposure.
Certainly, some Namibians benefit from Husab. Government officials say mine will reduce Namibia 33% unemployment rate. Some residents of neighboring towns agree. Mining jobs are dangerous and hard to find, but they offer better wages and greater stability than tourism or the informal sector. Minority Namibians who depend on agriculture, however, see Husab as proof that their communities are consumable for broader geopolitical goals.
And what does this mean for climate change?
If China uses nuclear power to phase out coal, the global benefits of reduced carbon emissions could be significant. This outcome would have international and domestic benefits for the Chinese government, whose citizens have called for action to improve air quality. The Namibian government is also expected to reap considerable benefits from Husab. From a government perspective, Husab reflects the win-win rhetoric Beijing often uses to describe its Belt and Road Initiative projects.
However, translating the benefits of government into a better quality of life for ordinary citizens is a difficult process. There is a significant risk that marginalized groups bear the costs of climate change mitigation efforts. In the case of Husab, the benefits accruing to the Chinese and Namibian governments are likely to come at the expense of minority groups living near the mine.
This result is not unique in world history or in Africa. Africans have just contributed 3 percent of historic carbon dioxide emissions, but scientists project they will experiment some of the worst effects of climate change. The continent is also home to significant reserves of raw materials essential for climate change mitigation efforts, from cobalt for electric vehicle batteries to forests for carbon sequestration. There will likely be economic opportunities associated with these climate projects, including for African governments, but it is important not to overlook their costs.
Dealing with climate change without increasing the burden on vulnerable populations is a daunting challenge, and this requires careful assessment of the distribution of the costs and benefits of climate change mitigation both within and between countries. If equity is not incorporated into environmental strategies like China’s ecological civilization, carbon emissions can be reduced at the cost of deeper inequality.
Meredith DeBoom is Assistant Professor of Geography at the University of South Carolina. She studies China-Africa relations and environmental geopolitics in southern Africa. Follow her on Twitter @MereDeBoom.
