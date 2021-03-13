Lawmakers Propose Bill Renaming Mosquito Lake State Park to ‘Donald J. Trump State Park’





TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Some Ohio lawmakers have proposed that a state park be renamed in honor of former President Donald Trump.

According to Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta), the bill would rename Mosquito Lake State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park.

He says the move is meant to be a tribute honoring the “commitment and dedication” Trump has shown to the people of Trumbull County.

Loychik issued the following statement regarding the bill on Friday:

“This bill is intended to honor the commitment and dedication our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has given to the great people of Trumbull County. I have witnessed the unprecedented and amazing support President Trump has received from voters in the 63rd District and Mosquito Lake State Park.

This enthusiasm for our former president was also historic throughout the state of Ohio last November as he lobbied for initiatives and policies that were very well received by my constituency and the state. I will be introducing this bill soon to recognize the triumphs Trump has brought over the past four years to this great nation and Buckeye State.

I have more exciting news to come on this initiative, stay tuned!

According to a note Loychik sent to the Ohio House, he plans to introduce the legislation soon. He is also looking for potential co-sponsors.

The memo was shared on social media by Rep. Richard Brown (D-Canal Winchester).

The people of Ohio are grappling with a drug crisis, economic disruption and a pandemic that the other guy said would magically disappear.

Instead of tackling these pressing issues, Ohio House Republicans are spending their time flattering the chief insurgent. pic.twitter.com/cskXVGdKHv

– State Representative Rich Brown (@reprichbrown) March 12, 2021

Brown argues that the bill is an example of lawmakers neglecting “pressing matters” and “spending their time flattering the chief insurgent.”

The Donald J. Trump State Park bill is not the first tribute offered to the former president. Last month, two Ohio lawmakers proposed a bill that would declare June 14 the day of President Donald J. Trump.

Meanwhile, Florida lawmakers recently proposed a bill that would rename one of the state’s major highways to “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

