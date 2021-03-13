Chinese pension funds face growing risk – Radio Free Asia

China faces major strains in its pension system after using social security funds to stimulate the economy for the past two years.

On February 26, Chinese Minister of Human Resources and Social Security Zhang Jinan said the government paid all of its old age pensions “on time and in full” last year with increases for 120 million retirees despite concerns about deficits and contributions. cuts, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Public concerns have increased since a 2019 report from the Ministry and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) warned that the urban workers’ pension fund would start running deficits in 2028 and become insolvent by 2035, in largely due to demographic trends.

China’s population over 60 is expected to drop from 254 million in 2019 to 300 million in 2025, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, while a decreasing number of young workers will contribute to social security funds.

Forecasts have become a potential source of social instability as young workers bear the financial burden of supporting pension funds, as well as the risk that funds will run out before they retire.

On February 26, President Xi Jinping spoke about the need to improve the social security system at a Politburo study session of the Communist Party Central Committee, Xinhua said.

“Social security is the most imminent and realistic issue that concerns people,” Xi said, raising expectations for major changes in the 2021-2025 period of the 14th Five-Year Plan.

“Although China has fundamentally established a fully functioning social security system …, the country still has to … make practical improvements on the weak links of the system, as the main contradiction in Chinese society has evolved,” he said. Xi said.

In its outline for the five-year plan, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) pledged “to step up social security efforts.”

“We will refine the unified national platform for public social insurance services, place basic old age insurance funds under national unified management and develop a multilevel, multi-pillar old age insurance system,” said declared the main planning agency of the government.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg News reported that banking regulators were considering a plan that could be one of the pillars.

The plan calls for the creation of a national pension company with state-owned banks and insurers as shareholders, Bloomberg said, but the details have yet to be worked out.

Demographic fallout

The pressures on pension funding from China’s discredited one-child policy are expected to manifest over the next decade.

“By 2030, people over 55 will increase by 124 million … (while) people under 35 will decline by 46 million due to an aging population,” Robin said. Xing, Morgan Stanley chief economist for China. a report by the China Global Television Network (CGTN).

The retirement age for men is 60. Women in the labor force retire at age 50, or 55 for white-collar workers, Xinhua said.

China’s main pension fund has already recorded an annual deficit of 730 billion yuan ($ 113 billion), according to the CGTN report.

The pressure on the system comes despite a government decision in 2017 to increase reserves by ordering Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to transfer 10% of their shares to the national pension fund.

In January, the finance ministry said transfers from centrally administered state-owned enterprises had been completed. The shares of 93 large companies have been estimated to be worth 1.68 trillion ($ 260 billion), the Commission for Supervision and Administration of State-Owned Assets (SASAC) said.

But transfers may be little more than a hodgepodge of paper.

Gary Hufbauer, senior researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, described the assets as “clearly illiquid” and unlikely to generate cash to pay for benefits.

The government has added strain to the system by allowing companies to reduce their contributions to social security funds since 2019 as part of its plan to ease “business burdens”, increase profits and stimulate the economy.

The plan predates the COVID-19 crisis, which dealt a further blow to social security contributions.

As part of its campaign to save the economy by slashing business costs, the government has increased its tax and fee cuts from 2 trillion yuan ($ 308 billion) in 2019 to 2.6 trillion yuan ( 400 billion USD) last year.

Based on figures Zhang cited at his press conference last month, the reduction in employers’ payroll taxes accounted for nearly 60% of the government’s tax and fee cuts last year.

Reduced payments

More than half of the cuts came from reduced payments to old age pension funds.

The reported balance of 4.7 trillion yuan ($ 723 billion) in the pension fund appears to have declined 6 percent in less than two years.

The fund’s condition could be considerably worse if shares of state-owned companies were overvalued.

One implication of share transfers is that the pension fund will be a major player in public enterprises, but without influence on their activities.

“The transfer does not change the management (of) public enterprises because the pension fund will be a long-term financial investor, only benefiting from a stock dividend and not interfering in operations,” told CGTN Du Tianjia, a SASAC research officer.

The government is working on plans to reduce underfunding, but all seem to be facing problems.

A clear task is to unify the country’s pension funds into a comprehensive national system by 2025, as announced by the Central Committee last year, the official English-language China Daily reported.

Merging funds from lower levels of government would allow financial support to flow from areas with younger populations to older ones that have relied on government bailouts, the newspaper said.

Provincial-level unification of funds managed by cities and lower-level authorities has already been “largely achieved,” said Lu Quan, general secretary of the China Social Security Association.

But the unification plan has encountered resistance from the younger workforce in coastal regions, fearing increased financial burdens and higher corporate contribution rates.

“They have become the greatest force in opposition to a unified system,” Lu said, quoted by the China Daily.

An even more difficult solution could be to raise retirement thresholds.

The government laid the groundwork for this difficult decision, which has sparked public protests every time it was made.

At a social security press conference on February 26, You Jun, deputy minister of human resources, said the government was working on a detailed plan to raise retirement age limits “gradually” to the period of the 14th five-year plan. .

Your comments echoed a government announcement regarding incremental changes in November, citing targets for 2035, Reuters reported.

Officials have argued unsuccessfully that China’s long-standing benchmarks are lower than those of other countries, including South Korea and Japan, while China’s average life expectancy has risen to 77.3 years in 2019.

The average lifespan is expected to increase by one year during the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan, Premier Li Keqiang said in his government work report.

You said that the plan to raise the retirement age “will both build on international experiences and practices and take fully into account the condition, traditions and history of China,” reported Xinhua.

The announcement of pension changes in November sparked complaints on social media, according to Reuters.

“Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension,” wrote one user on Weibo. Another user said the decision “was neither rational nor necessary,” Reuters reported.

In an email message, Hufbauer said solutions to the underfunding issues would be bound to be difficult, noting that the social security system in the United States is also facing pressure.

Last year, the Social Security administration projected its trust fund could run out by 2035, forcing it to cut benefits unless corrective action is taken.

“I think the ultimate solution for China, like the United States, will be to tap into general funds. But in the meantime, there could be small solutions, like raising the retirement age a bit, raising a little tax, etc., “says Hufbauer.

“The solutions will be painful, but I don’t expect China or the United States to cut pension benefits,” he said.