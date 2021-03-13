Politics
Prime Minister backs calls for a national day of reflection to mark the anniversary of the Covid-19 lockdown
March 13, 2021, 12:01 AM
Boris Johnson is supporting plans for a national day of reflection marking the anniversary of the first lockdown of the coronavirus and those who lost their lives in the pandemic.
Marie Curie end-of-life charity is planning a day of reflection to remember those who died on March 23 – exactly one year since the UK was first told to stay home .
It will include a minute of silence at 12 noon, followed by a bell ringing, and people are encouraged to stand at their doorsteps at 8 p.m. with phones, candles and torches to signify a “lighthouse of remembrance.”
Important buildings and landmarks will also be illuminated across the UK.
Read more: Covid infection rate hits lowest in England since September
More than 100 healthcare organizations, charities, businesses, emergency services, public sector organizations and community groups are supporting the idea.
The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 145,647 deaths occurred in the UK on February 26, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
Boris Johnson has said he will observe the noon minute’s silence privately, while NHS chief Sir Simon Stevens has also provided support.
Mr Johnson said: “This has been an extremely difficult year for our country. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and who have not been able to honor them as they would have liked.
“As we continue to make progress against the virus, I want to thank people for the sacrifices they continue to make, and I hope they can look forward to being reunited with their loved ones as the restrictions are carefully relaxed.”
Marie Curie Managing Director Matthew Reed said: “The past year has been one of the most traumatic and unifying in modern history. With so many of us losing a loved one, our shared sense of loss is incomparable to anything this generation feels.
“Many of us have not been able to say goodbye or comfort our family, friends and colleagues in their grief. We need to recognize this and recognize that we are not alone.
“That is why on March 23, it is important that we all come together to reflect on our collective loss, celebrate the lives of the special people who are no longer here, support those who have been bereaved, and envision a much better future.
Sir Simon said: ‘Coming out of the most difficult year in the history of the health service, we must reflect on the heavy toll of the pandemic, mourn those we have lost and mark the service and sacrifice of the staff. throughout the NHS.
“This is also the time to recognize how, in the face of adversity, we have seen strength, as friends, neighbors and communities came together to help each other through the country’s worst ordeal since World War II. global.
“While we need continued vigilance against this virus, the NHS ‘remarkable vaccination program now brings hope for better times to come.”
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford are also supporting the day of reflection.
The day will also see community-led activities, such as virtual assemblies, choirs, services and yellow ribbons wrapped around trees.
A series of free online lectures with experts, bereaved families and celebrities will also take place, hosted by the Good Grief Festival.
