It is surprising that Jokowi is not aware of Moeldoko’s movements in the democratic KLB





DRAWING. Moeldoko delivered his first speech at the Extraordinary Congress of the Democratic Party (KLB) at the Hill Hotel Sibolangit, Deli Serdang, North Sumatra, Friday (05/03/2021).

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. Australian National University researcher Marcus Mietzner is surprised that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the palace are not aware of Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldoko’s move to the Democratic Party Extraordinary Congress ( KLB). “In Australia we all know Moeldoko wants to become a ketum, so (the Democratic Party) the president and the presidential spokesman said we were all surprised at how suddenly Moeldoko became president,” Marcus said. in a virtual chat. Friday (12 / 3/2021). “Even though it was discussed in the papers long before,” he said. Read also: The reason for the faction against AHY has not yet been to register the results of the KLB with the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. Marcus said Jokowi would be considered bad if he really didn’t know about Moeldoko’s movements as a subordinate of the KLB Democratic Party. According to him, if you don’t know about Moeldoko’s maneuvers, the question is why Jokowi didn’t ask it directly. “If he doesn’t know, why doesn’t he know? He didn’t ask? And once you’ve read, seen on TV, why doesn’t he take action?” He said . Plus, Marcus said, this was the first time that a president didn’t know the movements of his men. In addition, linked to the takeover of political parties. “It’s hard to find a case where this is possible, so we have to ask ourselves what Jokowi knows here, if he was really involved,” he concluded. Reported by Kompas TV, the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam), Mahfud MD, recounted President Jokowi’s reaction to the involvement of his subordinates, Moeldoko, in the attempted coup. State of Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) in the Democratic Party. Mahfud said the palace was unaware of the plan of the man who served as the presidential chief of staff at the Democratic Party’s Extraordinary Congress (KLB) in Deli Serdang, north Sumatra, on Friday (03/05/ 2021). “Pak Jokowi knows that now. But when (Moeldoko) was about to leave (for Deli Serdang), he really didn’t know,” Mahfud told Najwa Shibab’s YouTube show on Thursday (11/03/2021 ). After rumors about Moeldoko’s involvement spread, Mahfud MD admitted to confirming directly with President Jokowi. Confirmation attempts were made in person when they met on Monday (1/3/2021). At that time, Mahfud said, President Jokowi was unaware of Moeldoko’s involvement. “On Monday I met Pak Jokowi, I asked him how, ‘wow, I don’t really know that,’” Mahfud said, imitating Jokowi’s words. Read also: Jhoni Allen: We came up with Moeldoko DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Source: Kompas.com

Editor: Khomarul Hidayat

