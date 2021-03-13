Manhattan prosecutors may be in final stage of Trump investigation





Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr.’s investigation into Donald Trump’s finances is heating up. Vance already has Trump’s taxes and recently hired a top prosecutor. Some DOJ veterans expect potential charges before the end of the year, when Vance retires. See more stories on the Insider business page.

After a months-long battle with Donald Trump over his tightly-held tax returns, the Manhattan district attorney’s office may finally be at the last stage of its broad investigation into the former president’s financial dealings.

Trump has repeatedly refused to release his tax returns. But in February, prosecutors won a major victory when the Supreme Court forced Trump to turn over thousands of pages of his financial information to the prosecutor’s office.

The DA investigation examines whether Trump or his companies falsely declared property values ​​for tax and loan purposes, which would violate New York law. In the weeks since prosecutors obtained his financial records, the investigation has escalated significantly, according to media and two former prosecutors who spoke to Insider.

“They’re serious now,” a source told Jane Mayer of The New Yorker. The person believed the investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. had stalled while Trump was in office and prosecutors waged a court battle to get his taxes. But now, the source told Mayer, prosecutors’ questions have become “very pointed, now they shoot with laser beams.”

“It hit me,” the person added. “They are closer.”

The clues are there. Vance announced on Friday that he would not be running for office. The move was widely anticipated, as Vance, who had served as DA since 2010, did not raise funds until this summer’s primary. His last day will be in December, and a former senior deputy told Insider he believes Vance would want to make impeachment rulings before he leaves.

“Vance launched the investigation,” Daniel Alonso, now a partner at Buckley LLP, told Insider. “I’m sure he’s in an absolute rush to have a decision made on whether to prosecute anyone, who to sue and for what charges, by the end of the year.”

Jeffrey Cramer, a longtime former federal prosecutor who spent 12 years at the Department of Justice, echoed this view and told Insider it was no surprise that the pace of the investigation was picking up. be accelerated after the Supreme Court’s decision.

“You need documents and tax records to prove these cases. This is how they go up and down,” he said. “It’s not testimonials and emails; these things give money context. But this case is about tracking money, so it comes down to tax records, to which prosecutors now have full access.”

Representatives for Trump and the Trump organization did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on this story.

Vance recruited a seasoned prosecutor who worked on organized crime cases

Vance is likely personally involved in the details of the Trump investigation, according to Alonso. However, eight candidates are vying to be his successor, and Alonso said there was “significant concern” in the New York legal community that not all were “qualified to oversee a case of this magnitude.”

While virtually all of the candidates have criticized Trump at one point or another, they have mostly focused on local affairs in their campaigns. At a candidates’ forum in January, they argued over how they were going to handle the Trump affair and largely avoided injecting political considerations into it.

In the meantime, Vance has put together a seasoned team of white-collar prosecutors, including several of his own senior officials. He also made the unusual decision in February to hire Mark Pomerantz, a former federal prosecutor who worked on organized crime cases before joining the law firm Paul, Weiss as a criminal defense attorney in col White.

“The team was in very good shape,” Alonso said of Vance’s office. “But the fact that Pomerantz has agreed to intervene in the matter seems to me an indication that there is definitely something substantial to investigate.”

ProPublica reported in October 2019 that documents showed Trump appeared to keep two books of account for his properties, suggesting potential financial fraud.

In November 2019, Mother Jones released an investigation that found Trump could have fabricated a loan to avoid paying $ 50 million in income taxes. And the New York Times reported in 2018 that Trump used a series of questionable tax schemes to protect a $ 413 million IRS legacy.

In 2019, an IRS whistleblower came forward and alleged that there were “inappropriate efforts to influence” the agency’s mandatory tax audit of Trump. And late last year, The Times published yet another explosive investigation showing Trump only paid $ 750 in income tax in 2016 and 2017.

Mark F. Pomerantz in 2008. Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Cramer pointed to Pomerantz’s previous experience in prosecuting organized crime cases, he secured the 1999 conviction of the son of Mafia boss John Gotti and said it could prove particularly useful in Vance’s office then. let him examine the Trump organization.

“Obviously, Trump was not leading an organized crime team. But there are some similarities, depending on how the company, which is the Trump organization in this case, was structured,” Cramer said.

He noted, however, that Pomerantz’s main value probably lies in his experience in the private sector.

“If you look at one of the good defense lawyers in the country, most of them are former prosecutors,” Cramer said. “Prosecutors make good defense lawyers because they know both sides of the case. They can wear different hats and that’s essential to helping build a strong case.”

That said, Alonso warned that Vance could choose not to lay charges against Trump at all.

“In accounting fraud investigations, prosecutors generally suspect, and might even believe, that the CEO has the knowledge and intent, but cannot always prove it,” Alonso said.

The precise scope of Vance’s investigation is unclear, but court documents suggest the office could examine whether Trump and the Trump organization violated New York state tax laws by manipulating property values to obtain favorable tax rates and loan terms.

Donald Trump, Allen Weisselberg and Donald Trump Jr.TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images

Now that the Supreme Court has cleared the way for prosecutors to obtain taxes from Trump, investigators have access to a potential treasure trove of information about the complex world of Trump’s business operations.

The tax returns themselves, as well as the communications about them, are at the very heart of the investigation. Vance hired FTI, an forensic accounting firm, to help review the data. Alonso said it could take a while.

“In the main part of the investigation, which deals with valuations and possible tax, banking and insurance fraud, from what we know from the public records, they have to analyze the millions of pages of documents that ‘they recovered from Mazars, “Alonso said, referring to Trump’s accounting firm.” It’s not something that happens overnight. “

At the end of the investigation, Alonso said, prosecutors will have a number of avenues to choose from depending on what they find.

“They may be billing the Trump organization itself or one of its affiliates,” he said. “They might charge CFO Allen Weisselberg if he doesn’t cooperate. They might charge one of the Trump kids who helps run the business. Or maybe they charge a other leader. Or it could be no one at the end of the day. “

“If they can’t prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt, they shouldn’t charge,” he added.

“ You better get yourself some good avocados ”

In other parts of the investigation, prosecutors appear to dot I’s and cross T’s.

Ralph Mastromonaco, an engineer who worked on Trump’s estate in Seven Springs in upstate New York, whose assessment is under scrutiny by prosecutors, according to the Wall Street Journal, has been subpoenaed by Manhattan prosecutors in recent weeks. But he told Insider everything he provided to prosecutors was already on the public record and filed with the local Township of Bedford.

John Dean, the former White House attorney for President Richard Nixon whose testimony on the Watergate scandal led to Nixon’s resignation, said on Friday he believed Vance’s office could lay charges against Trump in just a few days.

Donald Trump. Getty

Dean based his observation on a Reuters report that former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen was to meet with Manhattan prosecutors for the seventh time.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to several crimes resulting from investigations into Trump by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He testified in Congress in 2019 that Trump repeatedly inflated or deflated the value of his assets for loan and tax purposes, respectively, and that he cooperated extensively with prosecutors.

In a Friday morning tweet, Dean wrote that based on “personal experience as a key witness, I assure you you don’t go to the DA seven times if he doesn’t plan to charge those you are aware of. It is just a matter of how many days before DA Vance charges Donald & Co. “

Cramer stressed that the precise timing of the prosecutor’s investigation was still difficult to assess.

“But when the Manhattan DA’s office has your tax returns and they bring in rental guns like Pomerantz who specialize in this type of work,” he said, “you better get good lawyers ”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos