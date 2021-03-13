Roshan digital account attracts $ 671 million in six months – Newspaper





100,000 accounts opened by overseas Pakistanis from over 100 countries Half of total deposits were made in the past eight weeks

KARACHI: The Roshan Digital Account (RDA) launched in September last year has crossed 100,000 accounts and attracted $ 671 million, the State Bank of Pakistan said in a tweet on Friday.

According to the SBP, the accounts were opened by overseas Pakistanis from more than 100 countries, indicating the growing reach of the GDR and helping the government and central bank improve the country’s external account.

The Roshan Digital Account, inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 10, 2020, was a joint effort of the SBP and the Federal Government in conjunction with commercial banks operating in Pakistan.

The main objective of the GDR is to attract millions of Pakistanis living abroad by offering yields on deposits much higher than those of developed economies.

The State Bank said half of the total deposits of $ 671 million had occurred in the past eight weeks, reflecting growing interest from overseas Pakistanis.

The RDA was launched for Non-Resident Pakistanis (PNR) to allow them to remotely open bank accounts in Pakistan through online digital portals without physically going to branches. PNRs can now benefit from digital banking services, including access to online banking, domestic money transfers, utility bills and tuition payment in Pakistan, as well as investment in bills government, stock market and real estate with a full repatriation option.

The GDR was launched in coordination with eight commercial banks, but subsequently a number of banks joined the initiative because, according to bankers, it offers diverse products and investment areas.

In order to attract more investment, the State Bank has also launched a Naya Pakistan Certificate savings plan offering significantly higher interest rates than those prevalent in most developed and developing economies. Buyers can own the certificate in US dollars with the highest interest rate of 7 percent and in local currency with 11 pc per year provided the investment is made for five years.

Bankers said most of the investment came to the country in the Naya Pakistan certificate, but the State Bank had yet to provide data on this.

Banks offer Islamic and conventional accounts in various eligible currencies (not just US dollar) in accordance with relevant SBP rules and regulations.

Overseas Pakistanis provided a large amount of foreign exchange in terms of remittances and now the GDR has attracted $ 671 million. At the same time, Pakistan’s long-term domestic investment bonds have attracted $ 150 million in foreign investment in the past four months.

Bankers have said the country could receive up to $ 1 billion through the GDR by the end of the current fiscal year if the influx continues at the current rate. With the current account surplus and the 24% increase in remittances, the country’s external account looks positive, which would encourage overseas Pakistanis to open accounts and invest in the Naya Pakistan certificate, the bankers said.

Posted in Dawn on March 13, 2021

