BW talks about the brutality of the Jokowi era regarding the Democrats’ epidemic, KSP: Make it up!





Jakarta – One of the lawyers of the Democratic Party (PD) Bambang widjojanto (BW) talks about the brutality of President Joko Widodo’s time (Jokowi) if it hosts an activity called an Extraordinary Congress (KLB) Demokrat. Presidential Staff Office (KSP) found BW’s words to be gambling. “Too far, for no reason, to invent,” said KSP chief expert Donny Gahral Adian when contacted on Saturday (3/13/2021). Donny felt distant BW brought Jokowi issues KLB Partai Demokrat. In addition, he said, the party claiming that the KLB has not registered anything with the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. “The KLB has not been registered, it has not been submitted to the validation process of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. There is no relationship with Pak Jokowi,” he said. he declares. He said conflicts within political parties were common. Donny asked Jokowi not to be brought up in the KLB Democratic Party controversy. “This matter is in the hands of Mr. Yasonna Laoly under the name Menkumham,” he said. Previously, BW had asked the government not to accommodate parties involved in the Deli Serdang KLB. He felt that there would be democratic brutality if the government welcomed the KLB. Earlier, Mas Zaky stressed that the party constitution had been flouted. If then it is accommodated, facilitated, actions like this, it is not just a hoax, it is brutality, brutality. democratic took place in this country during Pak Jokowi’s presidency. ”BW told reporters on Friday (12/3). This was conveyed by BW when he went to Jakarta Central District Court (PN) with 12 other lawyers. Bamkostra PDP chairman Herzaky Mahendra Putra took them to court. BW pointed out that the PD issue is a serious national issue. He recalled that the problems that plague the PD can also happen to other parties. “I hope this can be resolved, so it’s no joke. If people like this are facilitated and given a place, then a party will be destroyed that way, I see“Said BW. The event it claims to be KLB Partai Demokrat held in Deli Serdang, north Sumatra, Friday (5/3). In this case, the head of KSP Moeldoko appointed General Chairman Democratic Party. Watch the video ‘BW: If Moeldoko cs is accommodated, it’s the brutality of the Jokowi era’: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (haf / idh)

