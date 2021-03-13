Bungling Boris Johnson and his pals made the coronavirus crisis worse with no lessons learned – Record View

Since Scotland suffered its first death from Covid a year ago, Britain’s handling of the pandemic has gone from bad to worse.

The highest Covid death toll in Europe is the price the UK has paid for the recklessness of Boris Johnson and his cronies.

What a blatant lie Johnson said recently when he said we were doing all we could to fight the pandemic.





A tsunami of grief and loss has swept across Britain and we do not yet know the numbers weakened by Long Covid.

From the start, the government refused to close the hatches as Covid stormed across Europe.

Mortuaries were filling up in Italy as early as February last year, but the UK has treated Covid as a distant threat instead of a current danger.

One year to the day, Cheltenham celebrated the participation of 252,000 runners in one of a series of super-broadcast events, including rugby matches and concerts.

Scotland also hosted some super-spreaders in March, such as the Rangers game against Bayer Leverkusen and a Stereophonics concert in Glasgow.

If Scotland had not been linked to Westminster, perhaps we would have taken New Zealand’s successful approach of pushing hard and blocking early.

The UK government’s catalog of errors includes a lack of stock of PPE, a shambolic tracking and tracing system, and random testing.

The elderly were emptied from hospitals and stored in care homes without being tested for Covid, resulting in a massacre of residents.

From the start, scientists insisted that the delays in the lockdown were killing people and would end up hurting the economy more.

Years of conservative austerity have compounded the devastating impact of Covid, an underfunded NHS struggling to cope and millions more falling into a poverty hole.

And yet, facing the second wave, there was no learning curve.

In the summer, Johnson repeated the same mistakes, allowing theaters and stores to open and a return to work.

The reckless Eat Out to Help Out program saw the pubs and restaurants crowded.

The short-term gain in reception contributed to the long-term pain of the second wave.

Travel corridors led to the arrival of a new variant from Spain, which accounted for 80% of new infections in Scotland.

Even when Scotland recently called for tighter border closures, Westminster has refused to do the same.

Johnson has refused to investigate his government’s myriad of failures, but urgent statutory inquiries by judges are now essential on both sides of the border.

It won’t save the thousands of people who have died so needlessly, but it can prevent more preventable deaths.

Don’t miss the latest news from across Scotland and beyond – Sign up for our daily newsletter here .