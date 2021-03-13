Prime Minister Modi to attend Bangladesh Golden Jubilee Independence Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Dhaka on March 26 to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s foreign minister said on Friday, AK Abdul Momen.

“No unresolved bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India will be discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka. We are happy that he is coming. This shows the peak of diplomatic maturity and achievements,” he said. Momen told reporters here, Dhaka Tribune reported.

“This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to a foreign country during the Covid-19 period. Other heads of state will only visit Dhaka during their stay, but Prime Minister Modi will visit remote areas of the country.” , he added.

According to Dhaka Tribune, PM Modi is expected to arrive in Dhaka on March 26. The next day, he will visit the Hindu temples of Satkhira and Orakandi of Gopalganj. He is also to pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of his grave in Tungiapara.

On the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence and the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu, the government of Bangladesh will organize a 10-day program from March 17 to 26. Heads of State and Government from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives will also be in attendance. the event.

PM Modi was due to attend the centenary celebrations of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman last year. But his visit was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rahman was the first president and later the prime minister of Bangladesh. He was assassinated on August 15, 1975. Rahman is known as the “Father of the Nation” or simply “Mujib” in Bangladesh.