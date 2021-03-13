Kashmiris suffer huge losses under Indian occupation, UNSC says – Journal





UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan informed the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that India’s inhumane military siege of occupied Jammu and Kashmir caused $ 3.5 billion in economic losses to the civilian population, saying the Coercive actions by Indian troops in the disputed territory violated UN resolutions.

In a statement submitted to the 15-member council that debated the link between conflict and food security, Ambassador Munir Akram said conflict situations as well as foreign occupation remain one of the main sources of hunger and famine. in the world.

The total communication blackout, the imposition of curfews on sight and the disruption of all transport links, imposed now for almost 600 days, have kept Kashmiri farmers from reaching their farmland, causing severe shortages food, said the Pakistani envoy.

Thousands of hectares of farmland have gone without maintenance as Kashmiris helplessly watched the decomposition of produce from their apple orchards, he said. Agricultural products, which constituted entire years of income for most Kashmiri farmers, had perished without reaching markets.

Such deliberate actions aimed at coercing the civilian population into submission constitute violations of UNSCR 2417 (2018), which calls, inter alia, to protect civilian property, sources of food production and distribution; and condemns actions which deprive the civilian population of all the elements essential to their survival, said Ambassador Akram.

These measures, he added, also ran counter to a 1970 United Nations General Assembly resolution which, among other elements, guaranteed peoples living under foreign occupation effective control over their resources. natural resources and their economic activities.

The siege was imposed on Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ & K) on August 5, 2019 to forcefully change the status and demographic makeup of the disputed territory recognized by the UN, as well as to deny the Kashmiri people its right to oneself prescribed by the UN-determination, it was stressed.

Pakistan, the envoy said, supported the resolution of ongoing conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy on the basis of UN resolutions and international agreements.

A peaceful and stable Afghanistan is essential for peace and stability, Ambassador Akram said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always maintained that the Afghan conflict must be ended, not by military force, but by a political settlement involving all countries. political leaders.

We believe that a lasting peace in Afghanistan can only be achieved through an Afghan-led and controlled peace process, said the Pakistani envoy, stressing that Pakistan has fully facilitated the peace and reconciliation process.

Pakistan has also committed $ 1 billion for the development of Afghanistan, and nearly $ 500 million has already been used for infrastructure and capacity building projects to boost economic growth across the region.

Conflict-induced food insecurity has taken on even greater significance in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistani envoy said.

Failure to meet this challenge will exacerbate existing global and national inequalities, thus fueling the vicious cycle of hunger, deprivation, poverty and conflict …

We must tackle the systemic causes of poverty and hunger; eradicate rural poverty and protect our food systems, which are the main source of income for nearly 4.5 billion people, he added.

Posted in Dawn on March 13, 2021

