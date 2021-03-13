Fox Newss’s Absurd Reaction to Bidens Coronavirus Speech, Explained





Fox News reacted to President Joe Bidens’ prime-time announcement that all American adults would be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1 and the country’s goal is to return to a semblance of normality by July 4 by insisting that former President Donald Trump really deserves the credit. But this claim does not stand up to scrutiny.

While the Trumps Operation Warp Speed ​​program has spurred private companies to accelerate vaccine development and directly helped Moderna develop an effective vaccine, it is not necessarily the case that the vaccines would not be available today. without Trump. The first FDA-approved coronavirus vaccine was developed by Pfizer last year without any direct help from the federal government.

To be clear, Trump deserves some credit for the fact that several vaccines have been developed so quickly. As my colleague Dylan Scott reported last October, the multi-billion dollar investment by the federal government to help companies like Moderna and Johnson & Johnson develop vaccines has undoubtedly helped the country come to a point. where there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel. Biden acknowledged this, saying in December that I think the [Trump] administration deserves some credit, get this [vaccine effort] on the ground, Operation Warp Speed.

But vaccines don’t do much good if there isn’t a plan to put them up to speed, and that’s where Trump really failed. As was the case when the United States struggled to put in place the coronavirus testing infrastructure at the start of the pandemic, the Trump administration’s plan for vaccine distribution did little more than passing the buck to underfunded states. Trump’s inability to plan the last mile resulted in episodes where unused vaccines were thrown away in the weeks before Biden took office.

So while this goes too far to say that Trump deserves no credit, the criticisms with which Biden opened his prime-time speech are quite right.

A year ago, we were struck by a virus that struck silence and spread uncontrollably. Refusals for days, weeks, and then months, he said, alluding to Trump’s efforts to minimize the coronavirus before and during his failed re-election campaign. It led to more deaths, more infections, more stress and more loneliness.

“A year ago we were struck by a virus that met silence and spread without control. Denials for days, weeks, then months. This led to more deaths” – Biden begins his big speech on the coronavirus by snapping photos on Trump’s photo. twitter.com/gljYpCMLv5

Aaron Rupar (rupatrupar) March 12, 2021

Biden moved on, barely alluding to the former president for the rest of the time. But he had already provided Fox News with something crazy.

He kicks them in the groin

It’s hard to spin a pandemic response that resulted in more than half a million Americans dead as a success, but in a rant about Bidens’ speech on Friday morning, the Fox & Friends co-host , Brian Kilmeade, tried.

We don’t need to go through the 500,000 dead; we had this moment, he said. Let’s talk about the future. Whenever he gets a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn’t praise, but he kicks them in the groin.

Brian Kilmeade: “We don’t need to go past the 500,000 dead, we’ve had this moment. Let’s talk about the future that is moving forward. Whenever he gets a chance to praise the previous administration, not only does he not praise them, he kicks them in the groin. “pic.twitter.com/n9OupjYfAF

Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 12, 2021

Kilmeades’ suggestion that Biden took a cheap hit in criticizing the Trumps coronavirus response echoes what host Sean Hannity said on his show shortly after the speech.

Joe Biden, he has to pick up the phone, I suggest, call Mar-a-Lago and, yes, bring unity to the country, like he says he so desperately wants it, and thank President Donald Trump, a- he said. He later added: No Trump, no vaccine, Joe. Stop taking credit for something, frankly you have nothing to do with it.

It is true that when Trump stepped down, around 1 million vaccines were being administered every day. But Biden nearly tripled that rate in less than two months.

So, Hannitys comments that Biden has nothing to do with the progress of the American vaccination effort is wrong. Biden oversaw the federal government’s purchase of hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine, making possible the aggressive schedule he described on Thursday. And his administration has overseen the development and implementation of vaccine distribution plans that don’t just depend on states.

But the Fox News spin isn’t just impervious to reality; its also impervious to shame. A panel discussion on Hannity featuring former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus and former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany sued Biden for being over-prepared, proving Fox was ready to attack Biden s ‘he was saying something less than Thank you, Mr. Trump. You deserve all the credit.

On a related note, as Hannity hammers Biden every night for minor verbal blunders that he says are evidence of some kind of cognitive impairment, a chyron on his Thursday show disparaged Biden just to survive.[ing] a short scripted speech. Damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t.

It gets even more absurd

The wacky take on Kilmeade and Hannitys was nothing compared to comments from Fox News host Mark Levin, who made such a messy rant on the Hannitys show you must have wondered if he even watched the same speech. .

This speech Joe Biden gave is the most disgusting propagandist speech a demagogue, even a politician, has ever given, Levin said. It is pathetic.

Even the fact that Biden is saying the country is on the right track to being able to safely host small July 4th rallies was sort of also gone wrong by Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, both of whom complained that Biden was taking action. like a tyrant telling them what to do. do.

How dare you tell us who we can spend July 4th with? Carlson said.

And then picking Independence Day as the day he says he could allow people to come together is so un-American, Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway told Ingrahams. Joe Biden can’t tell me when I can barbecue in my backyard.

As ridiculous as it sounds, it’s serious for most of the roughly 2.5 million people who tune in to watch Fox Newss’s prime-time shows, which remain the top-rated shows in cable news. , even without Trump in the White House.

Then, on Friday morning, Hannity’s bogus and misleading speech about how Biden should call Trump and thank him was covered as if it were news by one of the networks’ side shows, depicting the one of the ways Fox regularly whitewashes its opinion content in the news. cycle.

Fox News struggles with President Biden

Trump inherited the longest streak of job growth from former President Barack Obama when he took office, while calling the state of affairs he inherited a mess, even in the early days of its administration. Fox hasn’t done much to stave off this rotation. So the idea that Biden has some sort of moral obligation to give Trump credit for anything is hypocritical at best.

But in its struggle to strike a blow at a popular president who has just signed a hugely popular $ 1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, Fox News normalizes the absurd, for example, by trying to turn the mundane into huge scandals and linking Biden to the issues of culture war grievances. .

And it’s not just prime-time hosts. On Friday afternoon, Chris Wallace equated Biden with being critical enough of Trumps Covid’s response to Trumps’ treatment of Obama, saying Biden was about as gracious to his predecessor as Donald Trump was to his predecessor.

Chris Wallace claims that Biden “is about as gracious to his predecessor as Donald Trump was to his predecessor” in criticizing Trump’s Covid response. Recall – Trump’s political rise in 2011 was due to the spread of racist conspiracy theories that Obama was not truly American. pic.twitter.com/ox7LabYpaf

Aaron Rupar (rupatrupar) March 12, 2021

Donald Trump, you may remember, rose to political prominence in 2011 by spreading racist conspiracy theories that Obama is not really an American. Wallaces’ comment is therefore about as false as the false equivalences can be.

It’s tempting to turn it off, especially given that Fox Newss has diminished its relevance after Trumps left the White House. But as Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) demonstrated on Friday, elite Republicans share the same distorted worldview as Hannity.

Thank God for the genius of the Trump administration, Scott said in an interview with Fox News in response to Bidens’ speech.

Scotts’ claim is sure to please Trump, who issued a tweet-like statement earlier this week saying I hope everyone remembers when they get the Covid-19 vaccine (often referred to as the virus of China), that if I weren’t president, you wouldn’t be. get this nice shot for 5 years at best, and probably not at all. Hope everyone remembers it!

But Scotts’ praise of Trump rests on false premises. He claimed that, thanks to Trump, 300 million doses were ready to be armed on the first day of Bidens’ presidency. But this is not true.

According to a recent fact-check by Kaiser Health News, Trump had contracts in place for enough vaccines to immunize 200 million Americans when he left office, but that’s not the same as ready-to-use doses. be armed. Furthermore, beyond immunizing healthcare workers and people living in assisted living accommodation, Trumps’ plan to take them up in arms has done little more than offer thoughts and prayers to the people. States.

Unsurprisingly, however, the hosts on the news side that Scott was speaking with offered no feedback.







