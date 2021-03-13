Splash of imported pipes that fires Jokowi from Pertamina officials





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Over the past week, the public has been very busy reporting on pipe imports “flooding” Indonesia. It is also what made President Joko Widodo “get angry” and led to the dismissal of the top official of Indonesia’s largest oil and gas BUMN, PT Pertamina (Persero). Jokowi’s boredom was because of this IThere are still a lot of pipe imports, although these products can be produced domestically. The dismissal of senior officials from Pertamina was pronounced by the Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investments, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. This dismissal was due to the inability of senior officials of Pertamina to raise the level of the domestic component (TKDN).

“A senior Pertamina official was sacked by the president yesterday,” Luhut said at the BPPT 2021 national meeting on Tuesday (09/03/21). Luhut revealed that Jokowi was upset that the official could not follow regulations on the use of the TKDN level on projects that were mainly related to the Pertamina pipelines. “Making pipes. Pertamina recklessly asks for forgiveness. He still imports pipes even though they can be made in Indonesia. How is it?” Luhut asked. In response to this, Bobby Gafur Umar, Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Energy, Oil and Gas Chamber of Commerce and Industry, spoke. According to him, in this case, imports from China are always cheaper than domestic production. “Until Mr. Luhut said that an official from Pertamina was replaced because the President didn’t want him to. There are still Pertamina who have not been able to maximize the use of domestic products, ”he explained in the ‘Dissecting 70 Trillion Business Opportunities in the Upstream Oil and Gas Sector’ webinar on Wednesday (3/10/2021). Also, he said, the price of pipes from China in Surabaya was not much different from the raw material price of BUMN PTKrakatau Steel Tbk (KRAS). From the raw material of Krakatau steel, after welding is carried out, the cost will increase by 20-25%, so pipes in Indonesia are much more expensive. “The price of Chinese pipes reaches Surabaya, the pipes become the same raw material as Krakatau Steel. It is not much different from the price, once the pipe is welded, the pipe costs 20-25%,” he said. -he explains. NEXT: How Can Chinese Pipes Get Cheaper?

