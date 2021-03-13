Rising federal climate costs; carbon emissions in Africa; COVID-19 in Trump counties against Biden





This week’s edition of the Weekly Charts features data on the projected increase in federal spending due to climate change; increasing carbon emissions among African nations; and the prevalence of COVID-19 in counties favoring Donald Trump over those favoring Joe Biden.

In their article for the Blueprints for American Renewal and Prosperity series, Joseph Kane, Jenny Schuetz, Shalini Vajjhala and Adie Tomer propose a climate planning unit at the White House Office of Management and Budget to “reduce the federal tax implications of climate change by developing strategic mitigation and adaptation projects and programs within agencies and agencies. The graph above shows the estimated fiscal impacts of the federal response to climate change at the end of the 21st century. In their perspective from a chapter of the recent Foresight Africa report, expert authors describe the policies, including including carbon pricing, for a green transformation in African economies. “As African economies seek to recover from the negative shocks of the pandemic and grow rapidly,” they argue, “a price on carbon is essential so that this growth does not also lead to rapid increases in gas emissions. greenhouse effect, which are on the rise anyway. “Over the past year, William Frey has followed the spread and contraction of the coronavirus pandemic in regions, states and counties throughout the United States. His latest analysis tracks cases from March 2020 through February 2021. In the figure above, Frey explains that “Biden counties had higher monthly new case rates from March through July. That changed slightly in August, when Trump counties posted higher rates of new cases. Yet in September and particularly in the months surrounding the election, Trump counties saw new COVID-19 rates significantly higher than Biden counties.

