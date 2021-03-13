PPI Survey Says Jokowi’s Popularity Still High





However, Jokowi had denied the speech of a presidential term of up to three terms. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA -– Executive Director of Indonesian Political Settings (PPI), Adi Prayitno said the popularity and eligibility of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is still popular in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres) . “If you look at the survey’s tendency to include Jokowi’s name in the presidential election, it is certainly the highest. His name is president, better known and visible by his performance, ”said Adi during his confirmation on Saturday (13/3). However, Adi has stated that Jokowi will no longer run in the 2024 presidential election. This refers to Jokowi’s statement in 2019. Jokowi denied the speech the mandate of the presidency up to three periods. The speech, Adi continued, tends to harass and humiliate Jokowi. According to Adi, there should no longer be any person or institution trying to reconcile the three-term presidential term. It is because the speech cannot be carried out. “The decision to hold three presidential terms must change the 1945 Constitution because the law stipulates that the presidential term consists of only two terms. Haraam if it is three periods. If you want three periods, you have to change the Constitution, ”Adi explained. Adi felt that the three proposed terms violated the reform mandate which aimed to limit the presidency. “If there is an effort to alter this, the spirit will be like the New Order. In addition, ten years is an ideal and effective time for a leader to prove himself and the three periods are irrational, ”he said.







