



House India PM Modi marks Dandi Yatra and names Nehru as a leader in the struggle for freedom Prime Minister Modi said there were several unrest related to the freedom movement that were not presented to the people as they should have been. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the launching ceremony of the Dandi March or Salt Movement to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence, in Ahmedabad, on Friday March 12, 2021 (PTI Photo: Kamal Kishore) Marking a commemorative Dandi Yatra to mark the 91st anniversary of the 1930 salt march led by Mahatma Gandhi and launch the celebrations leading up to the 75th anniversary of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the pradarshak (guides) path of the struggle for freedom, including India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Using the word andolan (agitation) 24 times during a 40-minute speech before marking the march as part of the celebrations labeled Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Modi said there were several unrest related to the freedom movement that were not presented to the people. as they should have been. Today the country is proud of its constitution and democratic traditions, he said, adding that India is moving forward while strengthening democracy at the same time. Daily briefing | The stories you need to start your day Addressing a rally, Modi listed the names of the brave leaders of the freedom struggle, from Mangal Pandey and Tantya Tope to Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh and Ashfaqulla Khan and those who fearlessly roared past the British military as Rani Laxmibai and Rani Chennamma from Kittur. Ya phir Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Subhas Chandra Bose, Maulana Azad, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Veer Savarkar jaise anginat jannayak. Ye sabhi mahan vyaktitva azadi ke andolan ke pradarshak hain path. Aaj inhi ke sapno ka Bharat banana ke liye hum samuhik sankalp the rahe hain, inse prerna the rahe hain, he said. (Or countless leaders of people like Nehru, Patel, Ambedkar, Bose, Maulana Azad, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, Veer Savarkar. All these great personalities have been the guides in the struggle for freedom. Today we decide to make India of their dreams while taking inspiration from them.) We Indians have proven ourselves through hard work, whether we live in the country or abroad. We are proud of our Constitution. We are proud of our democratic traditions. Still today, India, mother of democracy, is moving forward while strengthening democracy, he said.

