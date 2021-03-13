‘We will never forget’: Boris backs plans to commemorate the anniversary of the first lockdown | UK | News





Tuesday March 23 will mark the anniversary of the first nationwide lockdown ordered by the Prime Minister as the country faced its first wave of the deadly virus. In a nationally televised speech, Mr Johnson solemnly informed the country of his decision to close all shops and restaurants and ask people to stay in their homes. A total of 335 people had lost their lives to the virus at this point.

Today Britain has the highest death rate in Europe from the pandemic, with 125,343 deaths recorded, according to data provided by worldometer.info. The Prime Minister supports the plan of the Marie Curie charity to maintain a minute of silence at noon on the 23rd. People will be encouraged to light their doorsteps that evening to create a “beacon of remembrance”, projecting phones, candles and torches into the night sky at 8:00 pm.

At the same time, various important buildings and monuments will be illuminated across the country. Mr Johnson, who has fallen seriously ill from the virus, said he would observe the minute’s silence in private. He added: “This has been an incredibly difficult year for our country. READ MORE: ‘No more Mr Nice Guy’ Boris must stand up to Brussels

These will include virtual assemblies, choirs, services and yellow ribbons wrapped around trees. Explaining the rationale for the commemoration, Matthew Reed, Director General of Marie Curie, said: “It is important that we all come together to reflect on our collective loss, to celebrate the lives of special people who are no longer here, support those who have been bereaved and look to a much better future. All major UK political leaders have given their support to the planned events, saying they will attend.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos