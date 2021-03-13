Young Turks Seek New Start In Germany Amid Crackdown At Home | Europe | News and events from the continent | DW

Turkey is experiencing a brain drain again, as more and more young graduates and other highly skilled workers leave the country to start a new life abroad.

Critics blame President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government for not offering qualified Turks enough prospects and even stigmatizing them. Criticism has intensified since protests erupted at Istanbul’s famous Bogazici University in January after Erdogan appointed an unpopular rector loyal to his ruling AKP party. The police severely cracked down on the protests, and politicians called the student protesters “terrorists” or even “perverts.”

‘We just want respect’

According to a recent survey by the Turkish research institute Metropoll, 47% of Turks would like to study or work abroad. More and more qualified Turks are leaving the country “to start over”.

Zeki ztrk, who studied philosophy at the prestigious Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara, also spent time at Humboldt University in Berlin before deciding to return to Turkey. However, like many of his peers, he is very unhappy. Faced with the drastic changes in his country, he thinks of leaving.

Zeki ztrk returned to Turkey from Germany, but is not satisfied with the political situation there

“We just want respect,” he told DW. “People with a good education demanded more respect. Now you can be as qualified as you want, you don’t make any money and you don’t get any respect.”

“Turkey does not have just one profile or one religion,” he explained. “The country is truly a mosaic. But dissenting opinions are becoming less and less acceptable. Soon even the presence of other people will no longer be acceptable.”

‘I couldn’t give him a normal childhood’ in Turkey

Ezgi nsal, who studied nutritional science at ODTU and works for a global food chain, decided to leave when she became a mother. She and her husband have been living with their 5-year-old son in Düsseldorf since last year. “It was clear that I couldn’t give her a normal childhood,” she told DW.

Ezgi Nsal wanted his son to grow up in a country where he can express himself

Even though it was common for students to walk the streets in Turkey, she said she would now try to prevent her child from participating in protests. She said that she and her husband thought it was very important that their child grew up in an environment where he could express himself freely.

Selim zgen studied at the University of Bogazici before doing a doctorate at ODTU. He has been living in Germany since 2017 and said it was very difficult to leave Turkey and those close to him, but felt he had no other choice.

The 2013 Gezi protests prompted Selim Zgen to emigrate

“It was during the Gezi protests in 2013 that I had to admit with disappointment that those who were critical of things were under pressure,” he told DW.

The crackdown on student protests this year has made it even clearer to zgen that the government will stop at nothing when it feels challenged. He is concerned about the loss of academic freedom in Turkey. “When he disappears, he cannot come back so easily. It will have devastating consequences,” he warned.

‘Start from nothing’

Oya Aytrk, also a graduate of the University of Bogazici, decided to “start from scratch” in Germany after obtaining a master’s degree. She accepted a job in Frankfurt and built a new life for herself.

“I always thought I would work just a few years and come back, but it’s been 10 years now. I never found the motivation to go back, ”she told DW.

Oya Aytrk thought she would eventually return to Turkey, but has so far found no good reason to leave

She said there wasn’t enough to keep young graduates in Turkey where they didn’t think they could reach their potential. “Otherwise, why would we take this difficult path? We come here and build a new life from nothing. It’s not so nice to live in a country where you don’t speak the language,” he said. she declared.

According to the Metropoll survey, 22% of those who want to work or study abroad would like to go to Germany. Ayhan Kaya, who studies migration at Istanbul Bilgi University, attributes this to the fact that there has been a sizable Turkish community in Germany since the 1960s; in fact, it is home to the largest Turkish diaspora in the world.

Kaya said emigrants, whether skilled or unskilled, tend to seek out the already existing networks of a diaspora.

She said Berlin was particularly attractive. “The considerable educational opportunities, the multicultural and cosmopolitan atmosphere, as well as the rich cultural life are the most important reasons,” she said.

The German capital is followed by the western cities of Düsseldorf and Cologne, as well as the central city of Frankfurt.