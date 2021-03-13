Here are all the trials Trump faces now that he’s stepped down





He was reportedly faced with around 4,000 cases, plus two (unsuccessful) indictments, two (successful) divorces, six bankruptcies and 26 allegations of sexual misconduct. Things will only get worse now that he is back to being a private citizen again.

No former president has ever been charged with criminal conduct, and presidents are deemed to have immunity from prosecution while in office, but that has changed.

The generally agitated former president is said to have told an associate that since leaving office he’s worried that people across the country will sue me for the rest of my life.

He now faces more than a dozen high-profile lawsuits and investigations. Here’s what you need to know.

The Capitol riots and the 2020 elections

The president faces a number of major lawsuits related to his conduct in the 2020 election and in particular on January 6, the day a host of pro-Trump supporters attacked the Capitol after a heated speech by Mr. Trump .

In February, Congressman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, sued the president for allegedly inciting a riot, alongside his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and far-right groups. In March, California Democrat Eric Swalwell filed a similar complaint, which also included Donald Trump, Jr., the son of the former president, and Alabama congressman Mo Brooks.

Jason Miller, a senior Trump adviser, said that in response to lawsuits the president failed to organize, he did not instigate or conspire to incite violence on Capitol Hill on January 6.

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said he was working with federal prosecutors and investigating whether Mr. Trumps’ alleged role in the riots violated Washington state laws, although none charge has not been filed.

Atlanta prosecutors, meanwhile, focused on Mr. Trump’s conduct before the riots, as a now infamous tape of Mr. Trump urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, a Republican, to find just enough votes to overturn the state election results.

Mr Miller described the investigation as a witch hunt and the Democrats’ latest attempt to score political points.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored Peoples (NAACP) Legal Defense Fund is also suing Mr. Trump for the election, accusing him, his campaign and the Republican National Committee of trying to overturn the election. election, in violation of the Voting Rights Act and the Reconstruction Era Klu Klux Klan Act.

The former president also faces two pending lawsuits related to allegations of sexual harassment, which he has both denied, leading to libel lawsuits from his accusers.

One case comes from restaurateur Summer Zervos, who worked with Mr. Trump as a nominee on The Apprentice. She said during the 2016 campaign that Mr. Trump had kissed and groped her against her will, which the president called a hoax. The case is currently before the New York Court of Appeals, the highest court in New York State.

The costume comes from former Elle magazine columnist E Jean Carroll, who accused the president of raping her at a New York department store in the mid-1990s. Mr Trump said she was totally lying about the allegation. The DOJ argued on appeal that Mr. Trump should not face the lawsuit because his comments related to his work as a federal employee because they concerned his suitability for a position.

The sprawling business empire of former presidents is another target of legal action. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R Vance, Jr, a Democrat, has been carrying out a criminal investigation against Mr. Trump for more than a year into silent payments to women accusing him of having affairs during presidential campaigns, as well as on potential fraud linked to suspected selective fraud. devalue and inflate the value of his company’s assets in favor of tax breaks and loans.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has conducted a similar civil investigation, which examines whether the Trump organization attempted to waive the consultation fees it paid to Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the ex-president.

Meanwhile, Ithaca Capital investors who bought a hotel in Panama associated with Mr Trump are suing his hotel management company, alleging that it overstated the site’s value during negotiations to buy it.

Finally, a group of anonymous people have filed a class action lawsuit against the Trump family and business, claiming they used the Trump brand to scam investors into paying for worthless business ventures. Mr Trump is appealing the lawsuit after previously trying to force it into arbitration.

Alan Garten, general counsel for the Trump organization, has previously said all of Trump’s business practices are above the table.

“Everything was done in strict compliance with applicable law and under the advice of lawyers and tax experts.” he previously told the New York Times. “All applicable taxes have been paid and no party has received an undue advantage,” he added.

Another costume mixes business and politics, just as President Trump and his family have done throughout his administration.

Other costumes and potential cases

The Trump Organization, Congressman Mo Brooks, Rudy Giuliani and the RNC did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

