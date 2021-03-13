How do US sanctions against Turkey put Pakistan in a solution and end up benefiting China?





Turkey’s inability to sell its gunships to Pakistan due to US sanctions has forced the South Asian nation to turn to China, Washington’s biggest global rival.

It all started with Turkey’s decision to go ahead with the purchase of S-400 air defense systems from Russia despite repeated warnings from the United States. Washington ultimately imposed sanctions on Ankara and canceled the deal for the fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighters.

This United States has also held back Turkey’s other military exports, including helicopter gunships.

Washington’s move not only hit Ankara, but it also has repercussions for Pakistan, which has been seeking to purchase Turkey’s T-129 ATAK helicopters since a formal test was conducted in 2017.

The ATAK T-129 is a twin-engine, tandem-seat, multi-role, all-weather attack helicopter based on the Italian Agusta A129 Mangusta platform. Pakistan is seeking to procure this helicopter to improve its offensive capabilities.

According to Pakistani analysts, Turkish helicopters are perfect for the country because they can operate under all circumstances. Helicopters can also perform day and night surveillance operations.

However, the deal experienced a number of delays due to the US announcement of the first blockade in July 2019, days before a meeting between former US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington.

Turkey in trouble

Although the weapons, avionics, and airframes of the helicopters were built by Turkey, the United States developed their engines and fans.

The helicopters are powered by two T800-4A engines, manufactured by LHTEC, a joint venture between the American company Honeywell and the British company Rolls-Royce.

The presence of an American engine on the helicopter is the fundamental reason why the United States does not allow Ankara to supply the helicopters to Pakistan.

While Turkey reserves the rights to the design of the helicopters, in accordance with the terms of the Ankara-Washington partnership, the United States can prohibit the sale of this helicopter to a third country, in this case Pakistan.

Following US sanctions, Turkey hired a Washington law firm to lobby the US administration and Congress for an export license for the helicopter in August last year. It would have been the biggest defense deal ever between Turkey and Pakistan.

Turkey confirms US intervention

Earlier this week, spokesman for Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin confirmed that Washington had blocked the country from providing 30 local attack helicopters to Pakistan.

The United States has blocked the sale of Turkeys helicopters to Pakistan, which will likely lead Islamabad to buy it from China, Kalin said as quoted by Bloomberg.

For decades, China has been one of Pakistan’s main defense suppliers. Chinese Z-10 helicopters will be next in line if the Turkish deal fails.

Chinese Z-10 helicopter

Developed by Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation (CAIC), the Z-10 is a medium attack helicopter developed for the Land Force of the People’s Liberation Army.

The helicopters were designed primarily to perform anti-tank warfare missions; it also possesses the ability to conduct a secondary air-to-air combat capability.

Helicopters can be welcome additions to the Pakistani military because they are as good as those developed by US and European companies, says Pakistani Army Brigadier Farooq Hameed (retired).

“Chinese aviation technology has developed well over the past 15 years and is now as good as Western technology,” he says.

