Renewal of indigenous products, charkha with Internet connectivity

On the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit for the launch of the celebration of 75 years of independence Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – by marking a symbolic 386 km Dandi march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari on Friday, was also the announcement of the Heritage Incubation Initiative, which aims to be a partnership between the Ministry of Culture and the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT).

The initiative will examine the incubation of 10 projects that will examine the revival of swadeshi (indigenous) and aatmanirbhar (self-reliance) products as a viable product. The targeted products will be those that have suffered erasure over time due to loss of technique and knowledge.

Kartikeya Sarabhai, administrator of SAPMT, explains: There are several natural products which, for centuries, were linked to a culture that knew how to use it, how to take care of it, how to grow it… When the British arrived there was several such products that they did not understand or their machines could not handle. For example, in cotton, they discovered that Indian cotton was stapled short while their machines were designed for long staple cotton…. As a result, short staple cotton began to slowly disappear… There are several (native) products that were phased out by the colonial period and are only coming out now.

One example at work, says Sarabhai, is kaala cotton which was revived through a partnership between Kachchh Heritage, Art, Music, Information and Resources. (Khamir) (a joint initiative of Kachchh Nav Nirman Abhiyan and the Nehru Foundation for Development) with Satvik, an organic farmers association from Kachchh, to explore the possibilities of producing Kala cotton, as reported on their website.

Sarabhai adds that due to the rebirth, Australia discovered that kaala cotton is a better material for making towels.

While the initiative, launched by the Ministry of Culture, is currently at a conceptual stage, a work plan should be developed in the coming weeks.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhis idea of ​​aatmanirbharta, Modi also announced that a charkha will be installed at the Sabarmati ashram which will make a full circle whenever someone tweets with #VocalForLocal.

An SAPMT official said that while it was originally planned to be hosted at Magan Niwas, another site has now been chosen within the Ashram because of its size. Measuring 9.3 feet in height, 16 feet in length and four feet in width, the spinning wheel will be an internet-connected device powered by electricity. We have been told that the charkha will remain in the Ashram until the end of the march (April 5). From what we understood from meetings with the Ministry of Culture, the goal is to have at least 75 lakh tweets with the hashtag, added the head of SAPMT.

The Prime Minister, who was at the Sabarmati Ashram for about five minutes on Friday, received a framed excerpt from a speech by Gandhi he gave on October 2, 1919 at Bhagini Samaj in Mumbai and a book titled Gandhiji in Ahmedabad. . The excerpt from the speech sees Gandhi calling that India must learn to be self-reliant.

Following the visit to the Sabarmati ashram, the Prime Minister was taken on a guided tour by historian Rizwan Kadri, through an exhibition of pencil sketches of Gandhi and several others who had joined the 1930 Dandi March, designed by Chhaganlal Jadhav. Kadri had picked up the sketchbook from a Sunday flea market in Ahmedabad.

Kadri said the sketches were on display in Ahmedabad for the first time.



Kadri had originally featured sketches of Jadhavs in Dandi March’s Invisible Drawings coffee book table, after which the original drawings were framed and kept and exhibited at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). The NGMA exhibits were brought to Ahmedabad specifically for Friday’s commemorative event.