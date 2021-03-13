India, United States, Australia and Japan united by democratic values: PM Modi





Quad is an important pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region and a force for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said addressing US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the group’s first summit. Friday. In a clear message to China, in the wake of the stalemate along the real line of control, Modi said India, the United States, Australia and Japan are united by democratic values. and a commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. In a clear but veiled message to China amid the stalemate along the real line of control, Modi said India, the United States, Australia and Japan are united by values. democratic policies and a commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Inviting Modi to address the Quad leaders, US President Joe Biden said: Glad to see you. Modi responded by saying it’s good to be with friends. I thank President Biden for this initiative. Friday’s Quad Leaders Summit was the first direct interaction between Modi and Biden since the latter was sworn in as President of the United States earlier this year. Referring to the importance of Quad, the Prime Minister noted in his speech: I see this positive vision as an extension of the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, who sees the world as one family.

Expressing sentiments similar to Modi’s, Biden said: We renew our commitment to ensuring that our region is governed by international law, committed to upholding universal values ​​and free from coercion. In his remarks, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: It is the Indo-Pacific that will now shape the fate of the world in the 21st century. As four leaders of great Indo-Pacific democracies, may our partnership be a catalyst for peace, stability and prosperity and do so in an inclusive manner with many countries in the region. The joint statement underscored that the four countries are united in a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. We strive to create a free, open, inclusive, healthy region, anchored in democratic values ​​and not constrained by coercion, we pledge to strengthen our cooperation on the defining challenges of our time, the statement said in a clear message. for China’s aggression across the Indo-Pacific region. We are committed to promoting a free and open rules-based order anchored in international law to advance security and prosperity and counter threats both in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. We support the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, the peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values ​​and territorial integrity. We are committed to working together and with a wide range of partners. We reaffirm our strong support for the unity and centrality of ASEAN as well as for the prospects of ASEAN on the Indo-Pacific. Full of potential, the Quad looks to the future; it seeks to maintain peace and prosperity and to strengthen democratic resilience, on the basis of universal values ​​…









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos