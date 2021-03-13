PM Imran approves creation of civilian drone authority





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the creation of the Civil Drone Authority (CDA) with the aim of establishing an institutionalized mechanism to facilitate the development and regulation of the sector in Pakistan.

The authority would be responsible for regulating and controlling unmanned aircraft systems in the country and deciding on matters related to licensing, importation, manufacture, examination and issuance drone license.

It would also develop standards for manufacturing, operations, training, and research and development. In addition, it would further provide technical advice to the industrial sector to facilitate domestic manufacturing.

The CDA would be empowered to impose fines and penalties, including cancellation of license and registration, in addition to taking legal action under applicable civil and criminal laws.

Headed by the Aviation Division Secretariat, the composition of the authority includes high-level representatives from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Ministry of Defense Production, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

It would also include a representative from each of the federating units, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Three eminent experts in the field would also be members of the authority. Its composition would ensure seamless coordination between all stakeholders on issues relating to the proper functioning of the authority.

PM Imran said the use of drone technology for commercial, research and development, agricultural and other peaceful purposes is the need of the hour.

He noted that the establishment of a drone authority would not only fill the void that exists due to the unavailability of law to regulate this important sector, but also contribute to the promotion and domestic production of this critical technology. .

“The effective use of drone technology in various sectors will contribute to value for money and better service delivery,” said the Prime Minister.

The prime minister ordered that the legislative process for establishing authority be completed as a matter of priority and that the bill be presented to parliament after Cabinet approval.

