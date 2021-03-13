



BORIS JOHNSON could appropriate land for part of Rishi Sunak’s property.

No, the Prime Minister does not get rid of No 10 and does not take over parts of the Chancellor’s No 11. Instead, new research for this column suggests there is a corner of the Richmond constituency that truly has Mr Johnson at its heart rather than the sitting MP.

Because we’re led to believe that Mr Johnson’s great-great-great-great-grandparents were sharecroppers just outside of Richmond, probably on land belonging to Aske’s estate. Walter and Hannah Johnson were “bakers” in Darlington in 1813, according to church records at St Cuthbert’s Church when their son, Thomas, was baptized there on December 19. This means the Prime Minister can claim that even though he was not born in Darlington, there was bread there. On a visit to Teesside last week with Mr Sunak to celebrate the success of the budget that brought 750 jobs from the Treasury to Darlington and created one of the first free harbors near the mouth of the river, Mr. Johnson seemed to greatly appreciate this statement. The 1841 census suggests that Walter and Hannah had stopped baking and were farming in Gingerfield, near Richmond. Low Gingerfield Farm: is this where Boris Johnson’s great-great-great-great-grandparents farmed? Today there are two Gingerfields to the northwest of the city – one could rightly say that the old racecourse is in Gingerfield. High Gingerfield Lodge is the farmhouse in the shadow of the abandoned grandstand while Low Gingerfield Farm is a Georgian farmhouse on Whashton Road where Gill Ward runs a B&B and a small wedding venue, and has recently expanded its business to include Dishes to take away. On old Ordnance Survey maps it is simply called “Gingerfield Farm”. It is a controversial farm in that when the seven-year crossing of the Richmond boundaries took place – when the Mayor of Richmond and hundreds of townspeople roamed the borough boundaries in a custom dating back to 1576 – the Lord of Aske Hall would still make a protest that Low Gingerfield was included in Richmond as it belonged to him and his mansion. Walter and Hannah Johnson only lived in Gingerfield for about ten years because the 1851 census described them as “retired farmers” and they lived in Union Street, Darlington – which is believed to be behind Boots off. Northgate where an old chapel, which had stood since 1812, was recently demolished. The Union Street Congregation Chapel, behind Boots in Darlington, which was demolished earlier this year. He was the last survivor of the street where the Prime Minister’s great-great-great-great-grandparents lived. Photo courtesy of Peter Giroux Walter and Hannah died four months apart in 1855 – he was 81 and she was 79 – and they were buried in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Their gravestone indicates that their children, Martha, who died in 1837 at the age of 25, and Walter, who died in 1842 at the age of 27, are nearby. The headstone of Boris Johnson’s great-great-great-great-grandparents, Walter and Hannah Johnson, in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Darlington Lucky for the Brexiteers among us, their other child, Thomas, has lived long enough to have children. He married Mary Raper in 1831 in Masham where she ran a clothier’s shop. They had outlets in Ripon and East Witton. Thomas died in 1858, and Mary returned to Darlington to raise her two-year-old daughter, Margaret, presumably near other Johnson’s. This Margaret changed British political history, in that her daughter, Winifred, fell in love with a Turkish journalist, Ali Kemal, whom she met on vacation in Switzerland. They married, but Winifred died giving birth to their second son, Osman, in 1909 in London. Margaret was present at birth and became the mother figure of the children. During World War I, Ali returned to Turkey, where he was eventually beheaded, and Margaret decided to anglicize the children’s names and change them to her maiden name: Johnson. She changed Osman’s name to Wilfrid Johnson, and he had a son Stanley who had a son Boris who still bears a surname that originated in Darlington and Gingerfield. Why “Gingerfield”? The Aske Estate believes its name has something to do with it facing east. Can anyone explain? Email [email protected]







