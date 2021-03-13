Mas Nadiem, will the new school year take place face-to-face?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia -Although the government aims to organize face-to-face learning (PTM) as quickly as possible, it seems that this is not final.

Indeed, the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud), headed by Minister Nadiem Makarim, has not yet decided on the teaching and learning process of the new school year using the PTM method or by returning distance learning (PJJ).

This statement was transmitted by the secretary of the General Directorate of Early Childhood Education (Early Childhood Education), Primary and Secondary Education, Sutanto.





In fact, all teaching and learning activities are regulated in the ministerial decree on the guidelines for the implementation of learning in the academic year 2020/2021 and the academic year 2020 / 2021 during the Corona virus disease (Covid-19) pandemic period.

However, Sutanto explained that there is a possibility that the SKB will be revised in the new academic year.

“I heard that the SKB will be revised again to welcome the new academic year. At the moment we have regulations on SKB 4 ministers, so those who determine are PAUD-SD-SMA and Régence / Ville and SMA and Province (who decide) ”, said SutantodilancangDetikcom., Quoted Saturday (13/3/2021).

On the other hand, the national coordinator of the Association for Education and Teachers (P2G), Satriwan Salim, said that the goal of being able to return to the implementation of the PTM is a difficult thing. This is based on vaccination which is considered capable of helping the implementation of face-to-face learning during the start of the school year which is carried out a little late.

Delays in vaccination have occurred in a number of parts of Indonesia, for example in Jakarta, South Sulawesi and Batam. He again questioned the will to achieve these goals.

“Other than that [vaksinasi] a little slow in South Sulawesi, North Sulawesi, Riau Islands, Batam partly not. So, looking at vaccinations earlier, can the government meet the goal of vaccinating 5 million educators by June? If it’s not a little difficult to open (PTM) in July, ”he said.

Parents, especially in large cities, are also concerned that their children are directly participating in teaching and learning activities. Because the pupils are likely to be infected because so far they have not received a vaccine.

However, a number of schools in several regions have implemented the PTM. This was done based on the review of the Covid-19 health protocol.

“The PTM is not new. As of January 2021, there are already 16 provinces that apply it, but not 100%. In other words, a province has a city district, that’s how it is, so for example in the Riau Islands, there are 20%. face to face and the others remain PJJ, so there are in 16 other provinces, ”Satriwan said.

He suggested that schools wishing to conduct CTPs, both the health office and the local education office, should complete infrastructure-related assessments. Indeed, in some places, there are still schools that lack facilities and infrastructure.

An example is the need thermogun to check body temperature when participants enter school. If a school has only one unit, it will cause long lines at the school gate and make the atmosphere less conducive during a pandemic.

In addition, he highlighted the commitment of parents to bring supplies for children and the message not to recklessly consume food. Thus, the opening of the new school year does not become a cluster for the spread of a new virus.

“Kemdikbud should coordinate and go down directly whether the checklist (facilities and infrastructure) is correct or not and should have a plan B or C, for example not all face-to-face, which means there are PJJs such as mixed learn, ”he said.

Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) prepared the PTM as early as possible, namely the new school year to be precise. This is based on taking into account the implementation of vaccines for teachers, teachers and students.

“The goal is that by June 5 million teachers, educators and education will all be completed, God willing, so that in July, when the new teaching begins, everything can work again. normally. I think the goal is, “Jokowi said awhile. there is.

