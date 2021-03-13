PM Imran Khan approves creation of civilian drone authority





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the establishment of the Civil Drone Authority to use the technology for commercial, research, agricultural and other peaceful purposes, FYR News reported on Saturday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan endorsed the establishment of the Civil Drone Authority while today chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad.

PM Khan noted that the authority will play a key role in the promotion and domestic production of critical technology in addition to filling the existing void due to the unavailability of law to regulate the important sector.

The prime minister said the house needs to use drone technology for commercial, research and development, agricultural and other peaceful purposes. He stressed that effective use of drone technology in various sectors will contribute to value for money and better service delivery.

He asked the relevant authorities to prioritize the completion of the legislation for the establishment of the civil drone authority and the till will be introduced after its approval by the federal cabinet.

The federal government aims to design an institutionalized mechanism for the development and regulation of the drone sector in Pakistan.

The Civil Drone Authority will be responsible for regulating and monitoring the unmanned aircraft system in the country, as well as deciding matters relating to licensing, importation, manufacture, examination and drone permit issuance, Radio Pakistan reported.

In addition, it will also develop standards for manufacturing, operations, training and research and development. In addition, it will also provide technical advice to the industrial sector to facilitate domestic manufacturing.

It will also be empowered to impose fines and penalties, including cancellation of license and registration, in addition to initiating legal proceedings under applicable civil and criminal laws.

Headed by the Secretary of Aviation, the composition of the authority includes high-level representatives from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), production defense, interior and ministry of science and technology.

It also includes representatives from each of the federating units, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), while three prominent experts in the field will also be part of the membership authority.

