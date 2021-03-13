Prime Minister Modi to attend Bangladesh Independence Golden Jubilee celebrations on March 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Dhaka on March 26 to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s foreign minister said on Friday, AK Abdul Momen.

No unresolved bilateral issues will be discussed between Bangladesh and India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Friday.

“No unresolved bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India will be discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka. We are happy that he is coming. This shows the peak of diplomatic maturity and achievements,” he said. Momen told reporters here, Dhaka Tribune reported.

“This will be PM Modi’s first overseas trip in over a year, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other heads of state will only travel to Dhaka during their stay, but the PM Modi will visit remote areas of the country, ”he added.

According to Dhaka Tribune, PM Modi is expected to arrive in Dhaka on March 26. The next day, he will visit the Hindu temples of Satkhira and Orakandi of Gopalganj. He is also to pay homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of his grave in Tungiapara.

On the occasion of the golden jubilee of independence and the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu, the government of Bangladesh will organize a 10-day program from March 17 to 26. Heads of State and Government from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives will also be in attendance. the event.

PM Modi was due to attend the centenary celebrations of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman last year. But his visit was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on March 9, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the “Maitri Setu” between India and Bangladesh by video conference, his counterpart Sheikh Hasina asserting that political borders should not become physical barriers to trade.

“Political borders must not become physical barriers for trade. The bridge over the Feni River will also help Bangladesh trade with Nepal and Bhutan,” Prime Minister Modi’s Bangladeshi counterpart said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the bridge, built over the Feni River, which flows between the Indian border at Tripura and Bangladesh.