Boris Johnson facing major Conservative rebellion in House of Commons following dispute over genocide amendments

Boris Johnson faces a major Conservative rebellion unless ministers agree to the so-called Genocide Amendment which seeks to prevent trade deals with countries deemed to commit atrocities.

The independent was informed that at least 30 Conservative MPs could challenge the whip when the Trade bill returns to the Commons on March 22, potentially threatening the sizeable majority of prime ministers.

Led by peer crusader Lord Alton, the initial proposal would have forced ministers to consider any bilateral trade deals with countries the High Court had determined to have committed acts of genocide.

After the government narrowly avoided defeat in January, the new amendment removed the reference to the High Court and instead calls for the creation of a parliamentary judicial committee of five members of the Lords who have held prominent positions in the judicial system.

The body would examine allegations of abuse and make a preliminary ruling on whether there is sufficient evidence that a country party to a trade deal with Britain has committed genocide. If a decision is made, a minister must answer to Parliament and the government would be under enormous pressure to review any trade relationship.

Talk to The independentFormer Tory Leader Iain Duncan Smith said: Many members of the House of Commons who were unsure, did not want to vote for a tribunal, see this as a compromise. This is the right way to go.

The senior MP, who has had discussions with high-ranking ministers on the matter, added: It’s a compromise that uses the incredible skills and experience of the Lords using retired Law Lords, you can’t get anyone better to sift through the evidence and figure it out.

It is not a court, so governments fear going to court. He remains in parliament. They kept saying that we voted for Brexit to make Parliament stronger. The answer is that Parliament will be stronger.

Imran Khan, a member of the 2019 Class of Tory MPs who is considering voting for the measure, added: I am a really, really loyal Tory who supports the Prime Minister with great enthusiasm and it causes me great personal grief and divergent torments. on a political issue with a government that I support.

Although the amendment does not specifically mention China, Conservative MPs have increasingly spoken out on the treatment of the Uyghur people. Despite denials from Chinese authorities, the United States has accused Beijing of genocide while the BBC, which is now banned in the country, has reported allegations that women in re-education camps are systematically raped, sexually abused and tortured.

Nusrat Ghani, a former government minister supporting the amendment, asked: We have huge global standards for the environment, for animal welfare, why wouldn’t we have top notch standards to make sure they don’t offer preferential trade deals with genocidal states? ?.

Another Conservative MP supporting the measure, Bob Blackman, said: We have to be very careful in trading with countries, like China, when they treat Uyghur Muslims in such a shameful manner.

“The kind of compromise we’ve suggested is one that I think everyone should be able to live with.

Labor shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said that despite ministers’ tough talks on China, the government “was talking privately about the prospects for a free trade deal with Beijing.

She said The independent: When the amendment returns to the Commons later this month, MPs of all stripes will have the opportunity to send a clear message to the world that genocide can never be greeted with indifference, impunity or inaction. It is time for the government to show moral leadership and be unequivocal in its commitment to defend human rights.

However, No.10 showed no sign of accepting the Compromise Amendment and during the debate in the Upper House last month Minister Lord Grimstone claimed that the creation of an ad hoc parliamentary judicial committee would represent a fundamental constitutional reform.

This would blur the distinction between courts and parliament and overturn the constitutional separation of powers, he said. Ultimately, the question of how we respond to genocidal concerns with respect to our trade policy is a political one.

Referring to Dominic Raabs’ speech last month in which he denounced the industrial scale of abuses against the Uyghur people, Lord Alton, who proposed the revised amendment, said: You asked the Foreign Minister to do a superb speech to the UN Human Rights Council saying this is on an industrial scale and describes in shocking terms and accurately the torture, forced labor, forced sterilization of women, saying that it is is extreme and extensive.

In the meantime, you have resumed the re-establishment of trade agreements with China, which were suspended following what happened in Hong Kong.