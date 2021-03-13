Erdogan announces reforms to stabilize the economy





(MENAFN – IANS) Istanbul, March 13 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a new package of reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy amid the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. In a speech here on Friday, the Turkish leader said the measures were aimed at boosting investment, production, jobs and exports, the Xinhua news agency reported. “Macroeconomic and structural policies are the backbone of Turkey’s new reforms,” ​​Erdogan noted, promising strict fiscal discipline and transparency in economic policies. Turkey is targeting its economy with fewer imports and more exports, and it will increase its potential growth by increasing production efficiency in accordance with a timetable that will include short, medium and long-term task lists, insisted President. As part of macroeconomic stability, he said the country is focusing on the areas of public finance, inflation, current account deficit and employment. “We will achieve our goals by working day and night to make Turkey one of the world’s top 10 economies,” he said. Erdogan’s most imminent commitment is that 850,000 small business owners affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will be exempt from income tax this year. Yalcin Karatepe, an academic from Ankara University, said Turkey has announced several reforms and economic programs in recent years, which have ultimately had “limited results.” Karatepe said concrete structural reforms are needed to ensure a more equitable distribution of wealth and income in Turkey struggling with soaring prices. He nevertheless pointed out that in 2021, Turkey may ensure better macroeconomic results with the expected control of the Covid-19 crisis with global vaccination campaigns. –IANS ksk / MENAFN13032021000231011071ID1101745473

Legal disclaimer: MENAFN provides the information as is without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this item, please contact the supplier above.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos